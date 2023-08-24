Asylum absorptions raise questions, concerns

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nine-minute address Thursday reinforced what New Yorkers already sensed — that the migrant influx has grown without the leadership, coordination, or assistance needed from the Biden administration, the Congress, and state and local governments.

“Barring much-needed changes at the border, there does not appear to be a solution,” Hochul said. “This crisis originated with the federal government, and it must be resolved by the federal government.”

That's been clear for a long time. But Hochul is now under pressure. The Siena College Research Institute found voters statewide disapproved of the job she’s doing to address the influx, 51% to 35%. The same was said of Mayor Eric Adams by 41% to 37%.

This week, she was able to hail the feds’ finally agreeing to house up to 2,500 asylum-seekers at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. That adds to a number of existing sites in New York City, including the old Creedmoor Psychiatric Institute for 1,000, and a Randalls Island shelter for 3,000.

Hochul’s most sensible appeal to Washington, D.C. Thursday involved speeding up the time line for work permits so asylum-seekers may take private-sector jobs that go unfilled.

Adams meanwhile persists in trying to get the city’s 42-year-old consent decree mandating shelter for all homeless reinterpreted to shift more of the new burden out of his city, to the suburbs and beyond.

It's hard to see how such a far-fetched legal stretch would win court approval. For Adams, though, it may be savvy politics — a prod to the rest of the state to absorb thousands of people. The city suggests locations outside the five boroughs where they could go, three on Long Island: Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base Westhampton Beach, Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood, and the former Kings Park Psychiatric Center.

Beyond housing, school planning is key. Upstate, children of asylum-seekers are being enrolled. Near Albany, the Mohonasen and North Colonie school districts are reportedly welcoming 110 migrant students. Officials say that’s within their capacity and are preparing for language and instructional needs.

On Long Island, too, school districts — and the state — should be transparent about how many of these new students are being enrolled and how their needs will be met.

Shelter sites draw protests. Some concern is understandable, because nobody knows the scope, size, cost and duration of the influx which doesn’t seem to be abating. Emergency responses are one thing, but communities must plan and know what's coming to them.

At a Catholic Charities event where he met with some of the newcomers, Cardinal Timothy Dolan sought to offset fears with a call for compassion. “They have been through turmoil for months. Now they feel at home,” he said. Now, they “just want to get settled and have a normal life and to have their children in school.”

That’s true. Yet the logistical question remains: How will it get done?