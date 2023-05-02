Let's pick up speed — on slowing Long Island traffic

Every day this post-pandemic season, concerns grow over road safety — especially now, as warmer weather sends Long Islanders out running, walking, driving and biking on ever-busier local byways. It's a dangerous blend with which Long Islanders, sadly, are well acquainted.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists must act responsibly. But as studies show, changes in the physical plant can make a big difference in minimizing the dangers. That’s why Vision Long Island and other community advocates highlight where the hazards are.

Those dangers abound. Newsday’s coverage this week cites the obstacles to walking or wheeling safely around Gordon Heights, Coram and Middle Island, where a lack of sidewalks, speeding autos and limited bike lanes are among the glaring flaws. Autos roaring loudly on Deer Park Avenue in Deer Park signal difficulty on an important commercial thoroughfare. Narrowing lanes there could slow things to a fitting degree. And several sections of Hempstead Village lack crosswalks, even as so many students walk to and from school.

Other trouble spots have previously been highlighted. In Huntington Station, the confusing cluster of traffic at the “Five Corners” intersection can be a nightmare. In Central Islip, Lowell Avenue presents challenges. Baldwin and Roosevelt have their own quirks and dangers.

Obviously, the list goes on.

The challenge for the communities, counties, and state and federal agencies is to put the tools of infrastructure design to work. Specific roadway problems vary. Fortunately, so do up-to-date solutions, many of which come under the heading of “traffic calming.”

Southold Town, for one, is considering a reduction in the speed limit on town-owned roads from 35 to 30 m.p.h. Elsewhere, the tools that could slow vehicles for safety include re-striping traffic lanes, installing speed bumps, narrowing lanes to curb speeding, extending sidewalks, adding crosswalks and medians, and constructing roundabouts.

In some places around the U.S., there’s an approach called “road diets.” This involves reallocating lane space for bicycle lanes, pedestrian crossing islands, left turn lanes, or parking. Such strategies do seem to work. The U.S. Department of Transportation says, “Implementation of traffic calming measures can reduce traffic speed, reduce motor-vehicle collisions, and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.” And it has been demonstrated that injuries are less severe for accidents that occur at lower speeds.

New York State should act swiftly on helping lifesaving redesigns, which promise to be popular among local residents. One item we’d certainly expect to survive in the Albany budget process is Gov. Kathy Hochul’s creation of a special program to “address the safety and mobility needs of roadway users of all ages and abilities, including pedestrians, bicyclists, and other non-motorized users.” An increase of 8% is planned for state DOT expenditures to nearly $1.2 billion, which suggests room in the capital budget to at least plan future projects.

Let the calming of traffic proceed — for everyone’s sake.