Nassau's myopic tourism decision

Nassau County's decision to drop Discover Long Island, the region's tourism marketing agency, is a shortsighted move that lacks the broader, smarter thinking that comes with a regional approach.

As a result, the Island forfeits $85,000 in state money.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman recently chose to award the county's $1 million tourism contract to RRDA LI, a Glen Head advertising firm. The move is about more than the money or the choice; it's an effort by Nassau to separate itself from Suffolk, and in doing so, to split apart a region that needs regional branding and attention. It's a disappointing step, especially after 45 years of bicounty marketing and promotion.

The state tourism budget awards a bonus if counties within a designated region agree to work together. Nassau's decision to discontinue its deal with Discover Long Island, a nonprofit, cost the region its 2024 bonus of about $85,000. Long Island is the only region of 11 statewide to lose the bonus.

It's an unnecessary loss.

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nassau could have been smarter, using some of its hotel and motel tax revenue for Discover Long Island while also working on its own county-focused efforts. That would have allowed the Island to retain the matching funds which are now lost for this year. Nassau officials say the decision to go their own way came because the county was getting less attention than Suffolk. Discover Long Island folks say that's because Suffolk contributed more.

All this doesn't happen in a vacuum. Last year, Blakeman launched a $600,000 television ad campaign featuring himself declaring “Nassau County: Golden Coast to Coast.” More recently, Blakeman pushed forward a plan to spend $10 million on celebrating Nassau's 125th anniversary that makes him the center of attention. The money comes from federal COVID-19 relief aid.

Nassau officials must demonstrate their go-it-alone approach will produce better results. Discover tracks its return on investment and uses other metrics. The public needs to be able to assess RRDA 's work and the dollars spent by the region's tourists.

Despite Nassau's decisions, it's important that Suffolk — and Discover — maintain a regional approach to the Island's tourism, marketing and branding. Discover still will market Nassau entities and events that contract with it directly — including Oak View Group, which runs UBS Arena, and the 2025 Ryder Cup, which will take place at Bethpage State Park's Black Course. That will give the agency a way to market the entire region. But hotels, restaurants and other smaller venues in Nassau that lack direct contracts could lose out.

Nassau and Suffolk should find ways to restore a regional partnership. Visitors to Long Island often see attractions in both counties. Whatever label and slogan it uses, Nassau County is part of Long Island. And that won't change.