What to watch in Nassau legislative elections

Change is coming to the Nassau County Legislature.

After redistricting shifted some lines substantially, many Nassau residents find themselves in unfamiliar districts with unfamiliar names. This year's four open seats mark the most in more than two decades. Neither legislative leader — Richard Nicolello nor Kevan Abrahams — is seeking reelection. And one additional seat would give Republicans a supermajority with the power to make borrowing, spending and other decisions on their own.

The challenges are big: affordability, dangerous roads, aging infrastructure that can't handle more intense and frequent storms, the opioid crisis, making sure homes are fairly taxed, and keeping Nassau University Medical Center solvent.

This year, the legislature did act on one of the county's most valuable and vexing properties when it approved the transfer of the Nassau Hub lease to Las Vegas Sands. While the final decision on whether a resort casino becomes a reality is out of the county's hands, Nassau lawmakers must make sure the money already received from Sands, and any possible future funding, is well used.

There is general agreement that the county has been slow to get opioid settlement funds into the hands of nonprofits that can put them to good use. Candidates note that the county has access to $60 million to be spent over four years, but has distributed less than $5 million so far. How can the process be improved while making sure the dollars are well spent?

There are other questions. When will county officials hire a qualified, professional assessor, and what steps will that person take to fix Nassau's broken assessment system? What will Nassau do to maintain its strong financial footing after federal pandemic- and infrastructure-related funds dry up? What's the best strategy to bring NUMC into an era of capable management and financial stability?

The legislature's internal operations are another issue. Nicolello was a capable presiding officer, but he held tight to the reins of control. Whomever lawmakers elect to take the chair should allow bills to move to committees for review so that all have a chance of coming up for a vote. To do otherwise would deny all county residents the opportunity to have their needs addressed.

Nassau residents need thoughtful leaders willing to use their voices, bill-writing abilities and oversight powers to fulfill their roles as a coequal branch of government and move the county forward. In making its endorsements, the Newsday editorial board is seeking lawmakers who will do just that.