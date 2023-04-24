State mascot ban is appropriate

The state's decision to ban Native American mascots, which would affect about a dozen Long Island school districts, rightly addresses long-standing wrongs. Our society's view of names and depictions we once trumpeted — like Chiefs or Indians or Redmen — has appropriately shifted as we've become more thoughtful regarding their harmful historical context.

Looking through that lens, it becomes clear that many indigenous names and images dehumanize our Native American neighbors. They dishonor Native American heritage, promote racist stereotypes, and celebrate an ugly chapter of our history by reducing Native American people to a one-dimensional caricature.

The mascot issue differs from the historic naming of streets and villages, which typically cite actual people or places. Protests from parents and school officials, some of whom have tried to turn this into the latest battle in an ongoing culture war, wrongly suggest that those who are not Native American can define what Native Americans find offensive.

Understanding can be reached by listening to one another and acknowledging that what seemed acceptable in the past is no longer tolerable. That starts with listening to the Shinnecock and Unkechaug tribes; they should determine what they consider honorable or offensive, what's appropriate and what's not.

The mascots lead indigenous children to "grow up with an image that is false and that is negative," said Unkechaug Chief Harry Wallace. Such images and names are "insulting to them and their heritage," said Tela Troge, a lawyer and representative of the Shinnecock Indian Nation.

The Brentwood school district is taking the right approach, consulting with the Shinnecocks and committing to changing its Indians nickname and imagery, despite the $400,000 estimated cost. By contrast, Massapequa, with a Chiefs mascot, criticized the state Board of Regents for "overextending its reach and removing our local control" and promised to investigate its options with legal counsel.

Ongoing dialogue with tribes on Long Island and across the state is warranted to ensure the state Education Department's rule-making is suitable without going too far. State officials should remain open to nuanced feedback, as there could be situations where a local tribe's perspective offers a school solutions that deviate from the broad state mandate. Officials also must work with school districts on the timetable and cost involved in overhauling school property, sports uniforms, and more. If a district needs more time or financial assistance, for valid reasons, the state should evaluate individual requests.

A consistent response that honors the state's Native American nations and their perspectives is critical. Naming sports teams as Warriors and Chiefs does not teach lessons in bravery and heroism; it reduces Native Americans to simplistic depictions. It's time to let that past go, and opt for understanding and compassion.