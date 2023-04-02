State should restore funding for special schools

In her $227 billion budget, Gov. Kathy Hochul has been able to tout billions of dollars in increased funding for transit, housing, health care and schools. Why then are 11 specialized schools, which serve some of the most vulnerable students across the state, facing a $2 million cut — a minuscule sliver of a large pie?

So far, Hochul's office hasn't answered that question. Perhaps that's because there's no good answer.

In her executive budget, Hochul slashed funding by $2 million for so-called 4201 schools, which serve students who are deaf, blind or have significant physical disabilities. That may not seem like a big deal. But for these small schools, three of which are located on Long Island, it's a significant, even debilitating cut that could affect staffing, program and operating expenses.

Every dollar matters at these facilities — including the Henry Viscardi School in Albertson, which provides an educational home for students who are medically fragile or who have severe physical disabilities, the Cleary School for the Deaf in Nesconset, and the Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf in Mill Neck.

Viscardi, which serves students across the region, including Long Island, New York City and Westchester County, receives about $250,000 a year in state funding. Even a small decrease, Viscardi head of school Angelo Zegarelli said, would hurt the school's ability to operate.

The State Senate and Assembly rightly restored the funding for 4201 schools, and added even more, in their separate budget proposals. The schools have bipartisan support from every corner of the state. But it's still not clear whether those funds will end up in the final budget. That uncertainty should end now.

Hochul's proposed cut comes in stark contrast to her promises of an ongoing commitment to education. She offered a record $34.5 billion in school aid in her executive budget — a $3.1 billion increase, of which a stunning $775 million could go to Long Island. “All of New York’s students deserve access to a high-quality education, from prekindergarten through their college graduation,” Hochul said in January.

That's true. But if Hochul means that for all students, she should not ignore those with special needs. She should include 4201 schools like Viscardi, Cleary and Mill Neck in her overall education funding hike.

On this issue, the State Legislature is right. Hochul should accept their decision to reinstate the $2 million, and add to it if possible. Only then can Hochul follow through on her promise to provide the education every student deserves.