New drugs offer promise in fighting obesity but side effects must be carefully considered

Over the past century, many medical breakthroughs — such as penicillin, the polio vaccine and the birth control pill — have had a huge impact on society. But few can say they had their own television commercials.

The happy-go-lucky TV ads for Ozempic — among the other relatively new class of diabetes drugs that provide significant weight-loss ability for patients — may seem like just another slick pitch for a forgettable product.

But what these new drugs portend for both individual patients’ health and happiness as well as potential cost savings for the government treasury may be far more significant. Both federal health officials and academics should aggressively explore those implications to determine the full potential benefits of these drugs as well as their still uncertain risks, including side effects and long-term impacts.

Medical experts say these drugs, originally intended for diabetes treatment, show remarkable success in reducing a patient’s weight — often as much as 14 pounds or more — resulting in them being used unofficially for this off-label purpose. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Ozempic’s sister drug, Wegovy, specifically for weight loss. On Nov. 1, the FDA approved the latest such drug in the weight-loss battle, Zepbound, which contains the same compounds as other diabetes drugs that have been shown to be effective against obesity.

POSSIBLE SIDE EFFECTS

The rush to inject ourselves with these doctor-approved drugs used for weight loss, however, should be tempered by what may be some long-term health consequences. The manufacturers of Ozempic and these other drugs do warn on their labels about potential side effects. Pending lawsuits claim stomach damage. The FDA, which monitors adverse outcomes, and other health experts must use caution and soberly assess potential long-term dangers before allowing the nation to rush into a weight-loss craze like this one.

The potential for abuse is large given the public’s desire to get thin fast and more cheaply than having weight-loss surgery. This past week, the FDA said at least three Americans have been hospitalized after using suspected counterfeits of these drugs. The demand for Ozempic and Wegovy — which have been in short supply amid this weight loss craze — have helped fuel the demand for counterfeit substitutes, experts say. The three hospitalizations were among 42 incidents, called “adverse events” by the FDA, involving counterfeit semaglutide drugs seemingly like the brand-name Ozempic and Wegovy, the agency said.

Ozempic and related drugs have unquestionably helped plus-sized people in their battle against weight. Drugs like Ozempic and others mimic a natural hormone, with an effect that can help curb appetite.

But the cost of these drugs — as much as $1,300 a month without insurance — can put them out of reach for many. Also of great concern: The surging demand for these drugs is making access to them difficult for some diabetes patients who need them. Between early 2020 and late 2022, prescriptions for these drugs have soared 300%, according to researchers.

NATIONAL OBESITY ISSUE

Despite these concerns, the so-called Ozempic revolution couldn’t have come at a better time from an overall national health standpoint. The United States has been fighting an obesity epidemic. From 1999 to March 2020, obesity soared from 30.5% to 42% among all adult Americans, according to a study cited by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with severe obesity nearly doubling.

Obesity is a major health concern. It puts a strain on the heart and other organs, causing or accelerating a plethora of diseases like cancer and conditions that can lead to premature death. During the recent COVID-19 plague, overweight people died in disproportionate numbers compared to similar patients who were at a more healthy weight.

This new drug development offers a huge potential savings down the road for our already overburdened national health care system. Undoubtedly, paying for these new drugs to be used in combating obesity initially will be expensive for both public and private insurers. Still, Congress should approve the bipartisan Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, which would allow Medicare coverage for the cost of these medications. Over time, experts say, the savings for Medicare should be dramatic.

Right now, the cost of obesity in the United States is about $173 billion each year. Average annual medical costs for obese adults is $1,861 higher than those with healthy weight. Depending on the future availability of these drugs, they could save between 1% and 18% of Medicare Part D spending annually, researchers said earlier this year in The New England Journal of Medicine. Translated into real dollars, this potential cost savings could be huge for the federal government — increasingly, the health care provider for our growing number of seniors.

Ozempic and similar drugs offer a potential benefit for the nation that shouldn’t be dismissed because of silly TV ads or shortsightedness. But we must proceed with caution as we explore what may prove to be another medical breakthrough that can dramatically impact the way we live.