Don't let choice of majors STEM learning in the arts

Often in science, we hear debate about two sides of the human brain. There’s the left half for verbal and abstract thinking. And the right half is for visualizing shapes and images, called spatial thinking.

In education, there seems to be a similar breakdown in the way students learn. Some are good at reading comprehension and writing, while others are whizzes at math and science program which now – goes by the catchall phrase STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).

Long Island school districts have strongly encouraged STEM in recent years, and that emphasis is reflected in the choices by the finest high school students we produce. A recent survey by Newsday shows that most of the 164 high school valedictorians this spring intend on choosing college majors in STEM-related fields, business or health care-related specialties.

Part of the motivation appears to be financial. Jobs in the STEM and health fields tend to pay more than jobs relying on liberal arts education. In a world of high-cost colleges and crushing student loans, many students are, quite understandably, choosing majors and careers that will reward them with a handsome paycheck.

Nonetheless, it is striking that only a handful of Long Island valedictorians will be marching off this spring in search of college degrees in history, the arts, French literature and classics. And only one top student plans to study English.

Any trend, of course, spurs a reaction. Some are now calling for a more balanced, fully rounded education. Being grounded in the fundamentals of American history and civics, for example, is essential for a citizenry that can appreciate how our government works and the bedrock of our constitutional principles in a democratic republic.

In May 2022, The Journal of Science Policy & Governance pointed out that the current undergraduate STEM education does not adequately train students to become well-prepared citizens in the public square. This is especially so in understanding civics and the broader societal contexts of science and technology. The journal recommended that college STEM programs widen their scope to serve the public good. To remain too narrowly focused on STEM, it said, would be “a dereliction of the responsibilities” of higher education to prepare students “for success in a technically and socially complex world.” Sounds right to us.

Long Islanders pay through the nose in high property taxes for some of the finest high schools in the nation. The recent emphasis on STEM education is far-sighted and necessary, both for students and America at large. But it should not come at the expense of knowing about the arts or being able to express yourself well.

That's why Katie Tian, the sole LI valedictorian who intends to major in English next fall at Harvard, is balancing STEM possibilities with an eye on a writing career. “I want to do what I’m passionate about but also look at the practical and financial aspects of things,” she explained.

Now that sounds like one smart Long Island student.