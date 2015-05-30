OpinionEditorials

Subway copper caper hurts hundreds of thousands

The MTA says copper cable was stolen from the A...

The MTA says copper cable was stolen from the A line near Howard Beach, disrupting service for hundreds of thousands of commuters on Wednesday, May 27, 2015. The NYPD is investigating the theft. Credit: MTA / Marc A. Hermann

By THE EDITORIAL BOARD

That many riders of the A and C subway lines experienced delays and overcrowding Wednesday because thieves ripped out two tons of copper cables that power tracks in the Howard Beach-Kennedy Airport area. The metal, worth around $10,000, was installed to repair damage from superstorm Sandy. Two years ago, the MTA had a similar problem when 15 LIRR employees were accused of stealing $230,000 of copper wire. Most were convicted and lost their jobs. These aren't victimless crimes, and prosecutors know it.

Didn't find what you were looking for?