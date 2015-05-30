Subway copper caper hurts hundreds of thousands

That many riders of the A and C subway lines experienced delays and overcrowding Wednesday because thieves ripped out two tons of copper cables that power tracks in the Howard Beach-Kennedy Airport area. The metal, worth around $10,000, was installed to repair damage from superstorm Sandy. Two years ago, the MTA had a similar problem when 15 LIRR employees were accused of stealing $230,000 of copper wire. Most were convicted and lost their jobs. These aren't victimless crimes, and prosecutors know it.