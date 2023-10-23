Ann E. Welker for Suffolk Legislative District 2

The 2nd District covers East Hampton Town and most of Southampton Town.

The East End will have new faces in the legislature next year with both of the region's seats up for grabs. That puts a premium on voters selecting candidates who can argue persuasively on their behalf from the get-go.

The contestants for the South Fork seat held by the retiring Bridget Fleming are Democrat Ann E. Welker, a Southampton Town trustee, and Republican Manuel Vilar Jr., a retired state parks police officer. Both know the district well but would come to the job with different approaches.

Welker's passion is the environment, a critical asset in an area that has long been on the front lines of climate change and rising seas, land preservation, and water quality. Welker, 60, of Southampton, refers to herself as a "water woman" who grew up on the ocean. Now, in her role as a town trustee, she is responsible for more than 25,000 acres of the town's shores, waterways, marshes and bottomlands.

Welker is a strong supporter of the tabled plan to let residents vote on a funding stream for sewers and high-tech septic systems, but is sensibly willing to compromise on the funding formula to move it forward. To deal with the county's looming garbage crisis, she proposes regular townwide swap meets to increase reuse of products, a big expansion of composting, and a broadening of the state bottle bill to boost glass recycling. She stresses the importance of living shorelines to deal with rising seas. To address dire housing needs, she says county properties going to auction should be given to nonprofits and smaller municipalities to build affordable units.

Vilar, of East Hampton, who turns 63 later this week, is a consummate inside player. As the former president of the Police Benevolent Association of New York State and current Albany lobbyist, he knows everyone and understand the issues well. But while he espouses out-of-the-box thinking and considering "the big picture," he doesn't offer many original solutions to pressing needs.

Vilar's lobbying firm focuses on public employee health insurance and green energy and he says he would pass his clients on to partner firms if elected. However, he would not commit to stepping down as East Hampton Town Republican Party leader if elected. That is a deal-breaker; politics and governance must be kept separate.

Welker's zest for environmental protection would suit her district and the county well.

Newsday endorses Welker.