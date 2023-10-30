Debra S. Mulé for Nassau Legislative District 6

The 6th District includes Baldwin, Baldwin Harbor, Roosevelt and parts of Freeport, Oceanside and South Hempstead.

While the district number has changed, the area Debra S. Mulé represents has remained largely intact. And the three-term lawmaker is rightly sounding the alarm regarding aging infrastructure in the district and Nassau County, pointing to this summer's sinkhole in Baldwin as a warning sign of trouble ahead.

The Freeport Democrat emphasizes the need for county capital funding for key projects, particularly to improve roads and sewer infrastructure. But she also points to success stories like the Baldwin Complete Streets project, a county effort to improve Grand Avenue that complements Hempstead Town's ongoing Downtown Revitalization Initiative there. Mulé, 61, noted that while residents at first expressed hesitancy about the changes, which reduce the number of lanes and add additional traffic signals, they've already started to work well to help reduce traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

Mulé has brought that attention to detail to county-level issues as well. When the Nassau Hub lease transfer was discussed, Mulé went — on her own — to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to evaluate another casino built by Las Vegas Sands before casting her "yes" vote. She hopes to encourage new housing on county-owned land. And Mulé is ready to agitate when necessary, recognizing that's a key role of the legislature's minority. That includes pressing for the hiring of an appointed, qualified assessor and for quicker allocation of the county's opioid settlement money.

Republican Benjamin Jackson has lived in Freeport his entire life and has run a small contracting business for more than 40 years. That experience and his work on Freeport's zoning board gives him insight into what works — and what doesn't. Jackson, 62, has good ideas, such as suggesting the county can help facilitate housing production by streamlining its own processes and making permitting easier, and can improve the contracting industry by requiring continuing education. His commitment to water quality and environmental issues is welcome. Jackson should continue to use his voice to advocate for Freeport and small businesses like his.

Mulé's valuable voice gives her the opportunity to become a stronger leader within the legislative body in her next term.

Newsday endorses Mulé.