Edward P. Romaine for Suffolk County executive

After a dozen years as Suffolk County executive, Steve Bellone’s tenure is coming to an end. While county finances are in good shape thanks largely to an infusion of federal aid, he will leave behind numerous challenges and several notable disappointments that must be faced immediately by his successor.

Fortunately, voters have a choice of capable candidates. Republican Edward P. Romaine has been the Brookhaven Town supervisor for 11 years, and before that served as a Suffolk legislator and county clerk. Democrat David L. Calone is a private investment manager and lawyer who has some experience as a federal attorney and in the state attorney general's office, and who has served on several county committees, notably as chairman of Suffolk's planning commission.

Romaine knows better than anyone the ins and outs of government and how to use that machinery to get things done. Calone emphasizes his status as a newcomer whose public service gives him a good grasp of county issues.

Both men agree that one top priority will be to get the recently tabled plan for sewers and innovative septic systems back on track so voters can make the final decision in a referendum. The plan is essential to protect our underground water supply and promote new businesses and affordable housing projects that need to be built. Both Romaine and Calone favored the plan that was more than a decade in the making and must work with the legislature to get a new version passed as soon as possible.

CYBER CHALLENGE

Another task is dealing with Suffolk’s devastating ransomware attack, which temporarily shut down vital county services last year and has yet to be fully rectified. Romaine notes that unlike Suffolk, Brookhaven carries cyber insurance and keeps much of its basic information in the cloud, which offers better protection than Suffolk’s troubled system. Calone says he is better equipped to solve Suffolk’s cyber problems, based on his business background with technology, and calls for a more unified IT system than currently exists.

For years, Romaine has been one of Long Island's strongest voices on developing regional solutions for the county’s looming solid waste crisis. As supervisor, he championed an innovative way to recycle glass that should be emulated across Suffolk and pledges to work with towns across the Island on jump-starting a glass-to-dust recycling facility. Even as he has skillfully managed the impending closure of the Brookhaven landfill — the last of its kind on Long Island — his oversight demands further scrutiny by state officials, given allegations in a long-pending lawsuit that the town and state Department of Environmental Conservation ignored possible health and safety concerns about incinerator ash dumped there for years. Calone has turned this into a major campaign issue but there has yet to be any determination of wrongdoing. Regardless of its merits, Romaine must keep in mind environmental justice and the health of all residents in tackling the broad problem of getting rid of Suffolk’s garbage.

Calone, 50, who lives in Setauket, offers a number of impressive insights about Long Island based on his service on Suffolk's planning commission and other panels. He chaired a Superstorm Sandy task force that recommended better ways to prepare for the next big storm in this era of climate change. He also brought Suffolk's towns together to write a code for solar panel installations that removed red tape stalling its adoption.

EXPERIENCE PLUS IDEAS

Romaine complements his years of experience with a willingness to consider new ideas and innovations, not only on the environment but with affordable housing. He supports taking tax-delinquent properties claimed by the county and turning them over to nonprofits to build new housing. It's an idea worth trying. As an effective supervisor in Brookhaven, he has pushed more housing to help keep both the young and old living here.

In this time of political extremism, Romaine has been a voice of moderation, willing to work with Democrats to find effective solutions in the public interest. He knows how to navigate byzantine agencies like the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to ensure Suffolk’s transportation needs are addressed.

At age 76, Romaine, of Center Moriches, still exudes a vigor for government service, contrary to TV ads for Calone that suggest he is sleepy and too old for the job. If he wins, Romaine must make sure he negotiates new municipal contracts, especially with law enforcement unions, that make sure departments are properly staffed but eliminate work rules that generate excessive overtime. Romaine also should aim to ensure that the county's well-paid police department continues its path toward professionalism and never again exhibits the corruption and civil rights abuses we’ve witnessed over past decades.

Calone's resume is polished. But what Suffolk needs most in Hauppauge is experience, proven leadership, and an ability to work with the county's famously fractious Republican-led legislature.

Newsday endorses Romaine.