John J. Giuffre for Nassau Legislative District 8

The 8th District includes Carle Place, Franklin Square, Garden City South, Stewart Manor and parts of Elmont, Garden City, Mineola and West Hempstead.

Where John J. Giuffre goes, it's all about roads.

Giuffre can tick off the streets in his district that have required attention and emphasizes the need for better traffic enforcement and changes to the street design that can make roads safer. His granular knowledge of the district after just one term is impressive. But the unassuming yet effective Stewart Manor Republican also has a solid understanding of the county's more significant challenges, especially the future of cash-strapped Nassau University Medical Center. Giuffre, 59, suggests developing parts of NUMC's campus with housing or other projects, or utilizing floors of the facility for specific needs like drug treatment.

Giuffre didn't represent the Garden City area when he voted to transfer the Nassau Hub lease to Las Vegas Sands. Redistricting, however, brought Garden City into his district. Giuffre said he sees Sands' plans as a "win-win." He pledged to hold Sands to its promises and to push for some community benefits from Sands for the district.

Franklin Square Democrat Erica R. Rico, who works in luxury retail, said she would incentivize local businesses and focus on school funding. She emphasized her opposition to the casino proposal at the Hub, citing impacts on property values, crime, traffic and the environment. But Rico, 36, lacks the knowledge and understanding of most county and local issues to capably represent the district.

In a new term, Giuffre should keep a thoughtful spotlight on NUMC and continue to tackle the district's road safety challenges.

Newsday endorses Giuffre.