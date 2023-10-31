Joshua Alexander Lafazan for Nassau Legislative District 18

The 18th District includes most of northern Oyster Bay Town plus Roslyn Harbor, Roslyn Heights, East Hills, North Hills, Albertson, Herricks, Searingtown and Williston Park.

Woodbury Democrat Joshua Alexander Lafazan, 29, was Nassau County's youngest legislator when he was elected in 2017 and he has been a whirlwind of energy during his three terms, proposing legislation, conducting rallies, and exploring two bids for the seat in the 3rd Congressional District. Now he says his focus is mainly on reforming the legislative process to make it easier for members of the chamber's minority party to move bills forward and have them considered for approval.

Lafazan asserts that he has sponsored approximately 45 pieces of legislation that have met resistance in the Republican-dominated legislature. Lafazan says the process is “undemocratic and unfair,” and he's proposing a rule change to stop the presiding officer from blocking measures.

Among the bills he has championed that have not moved forward is a Veterans Bill of Rights designed to combat discrimination in veteran housing and establish transitional housing. Additionally, he has put forth legislation aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities and codifying reasonable accommodations into law. His legislative endeavors also include a proposal to equip new senior citizen communities with generators, ensuring that in the event of a power outage, our most vulnerable citizens can preserve their medication, mobility, and life-sustaining equipment. Another proposed bill addressed the availability of EpiPens in restaurants; these devices can save the lives of individuals at risk of anaphylactic shock.

Not all of his legislative efforts have been met with resistance. As a freshman legislator, Lafazan successfully passed a bill to establish a 24-hour hotline exclusively dedicated to addressing substance abuse concerns. Lafazan emphasizes his particular attention to next-generation housing, noting his efforts to promote such units when discussing previous plans for the Nassau Hub. Though that idea ultimately fell through, and Lafazan recently supported the transfer of the Hub lease to pave the way for a new casino resort project for the area, Lafazan remains open to exploring other county initiatives that could either incentivize development or expedite certain projects as a solution to the housing supply shortage in the county.

Locust Valley Republican Samantha A. Goetz, 35, is a Nassau County deputy attorney and a former assistant town attorney in Oyster Bay. Goetz declined to be interviewed.

Newsday endorses Lafazan.