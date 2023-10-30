Michael J. Giangregorio for Nassau Legislative District 12

The 12th District includes the southeastern part of the Town of Hempstead.

Michael J. Giangregorio is still finding his way in the legislature, after winning a special election in February in what was then the 19th District. After redistricting, the Merrick Republican now finds himself in the 12th district, but said the issues most important to him remain just as critical.

For Giangregorio, that starts with a commitment to the needs of the disabled community and others who are among the county's most vulnerable. Giangregorio, 58, said that as the father of a son who is autistic, he will advocate for new funding and services for those who are disabled, like parks and playgrounds and building accommodations. He also is interested in legislation that Suffolk County adopted that requires that new affordable housing developments include units earmarked for veterans and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and hopes to establish a similar program in Nassau.

In his short time in office, Giangregorio is already looking for potential spots where he could advocate for and encourage new housing, such as in vacant or underused spots along Sunrise Highway, and has pinpointed worrisome intersections in his district where new traffic signals are needed.

As a newcomer, Giangregorio has the potential to add new ideas and vigor to the legislature. In his first full term, he should bring the needs of those who are disabled to the forefront, particularly when it comes to housing.

Democrat Michael Pasternak is not actively campaigning.

Newsday endorses Giangregorio.