Rose Marie Walker for Nassau Legislative District 17

The 17th District includes Hicksville and parts of Bethpage, Jericho and Syosset.

With over a decade of experience in the legislature, lifelong Hicksville resident Rose Marie Walker, 72, finds herself reevaluating her stance on redevelopment in light of new district changes. She is now reconsidering her previous lack of support for downtown redevelopment provided it aligns with the wishes of the community.

Notably, she endorses the “99 Newbridge” project in Hicksville, a 36,000-square-foot, four-story mixed-use development comprising 189 mixed-income residential units, amenities and retail space, and two levels of underground parking. Beyond recognizing the needed housing it provides, Walker said she appreciates that the project addresses the community’s parking concerns and that it includes new restaurants residents can enjoy.

Additionally, Walker approves of the enhancements to Kennedy Park as part of Hicksville’s $10 million downtown revitalization effort. She envisions the park becoming a hub for various community events, including street fairs and small concerts. Walker also lends her support to the Las Vegas Sands casino project at the Nassau Hub.

Walker, a Republican, wants to ensure the Nassau County Police Department is fully staffed. She underscores her past efforts in disseminating information about the new police exam to diverse communities, with the aim of fostering a more inclusive and representative police force.

Democratic opponent Raja K. Singh, a 39-year-old practicing attorney and small-business owner, serves on the board of the nonprofit organization SIKH Hoops. Singh received Newsday’s endorsement in the 2021 election because he wanted to turn Hicksville into the “center of Long Island” where people would want to live, shop, dine, and have access to housing that is affordable — something Walker was resistant to at the time. But her new willingness to embrace change, particularly her increased support for affordable housing, now gives her the edge.



Newsday endorses Walker.