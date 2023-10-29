Scott Davis for Nassau Legislative District 1

The 1st District includes parts of Hempstead, Lynbrook, Rockville Centre and South Hempstead.

After two decades in office, Kevan Abrahams, the Democratic minority leader, announced in April he wouldn’t seek reelection. His departure opened the seat to a key competitive election. Due to redistricting, Abrahams’ successor will represent most of the villages of Hempstead and Rockville Centre.

Scott Davis, 61, of Rockville Centre, is the Democratic nominee. He’s an experienced lawyer with an office in Forest Hills, Queens, and a first-time candidate. Michael J. Lucchesi, 39, also of Rockville Centre, is the Republican nominee. He’s a financial adviser with Raymond James, the wealth-management firm in Garden City. He, too, is a first-time candidate.

Davis is looking to convince voters throughout the district of his familiarity with their needs and his ability to advocate independently on issues of concern. On the county’s persistent property tax assessment mess, Davis notes that those who can afford it pay tax certiorari firms that have contributed millions to the GOP, to file grievances and get tax cuts, creating an “inequitable situation.” To prod the county executive’s office to end the current assessment freeze, Davis said he’d “shine the light” on the need to resume reform efforts in that office.

Lucchesi said Republicans are “doing our best” to make assessments fairer after such efforts “didn’t go well” in the previous administration.

If a casino comes to the Hub, Davis promises to ensure that the project provides the pledged level of local employment and to closely monitor its implications for traffic and safety. He says opioid funds Nassau received from settlements need to be released and fentanyl strips provided to prevent the kind of overdoses claiming lives in the county. He's more expansive than his opponent on exploring funding options that might save Nassau University Medical Center.

If the Republicans retain the majority, Lucchesi might have an edge in delivering services and projects for his district. But Davis says a Lucchesi win would give the GOP a two-thirds partisan supermajority. With a Republican county executive, Davis argues, that would weaken checks and balances. Republicans right now are one seat short of that supermajority.

Both candidates cite the need to encourage private investment in building affordable housing. Both want to help solve the longtime problem of dangerous intersections near Hempstead Village schools.

Overall, Davis shows more readiness to use the position to provide fresh insights and propose constructive changes in this new district and the county as well.

Newsday endorses Davis.