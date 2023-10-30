Seth I. Koslow for Nassau Legislative District 5

The 5th District includes parts of Freeport, Bellmore, Merrick, North Bellmore and North Merrick.

In the wake of redistricting, the 5th District became one of four without an incumbent when current legislator Debra Mulé found herself placed in the neighboring 6th District. That opened the door for newcomers Seth I. Koslow and Joseph A. Baker.

Koslow, a Merrick Democrat, has experience on both sides of the courtroom, first as an assistant district attorney in Queens, and now as a criminal defense and traffic court attorney. Koslow understands the nuances of his district, noting the differences in how residents of Merrick and Freeport view multifamily housing. He said he would work with local officials to encourage zoning changes that allow more housing, while taking action at the county level to smooth the way for new development. Koslow, 41, is focused on his district's concerns over a proposed 42% water bill rate hike by Liberty Utilities, noting that he supports municipalization. In the meantime, wants to see better communication, accountability and oversight regarding Liberty's decisions and the work of the South Nassau Water Authority, one of the groups formed to take over some of the territory handled by Liberty's predecessor, New York American Water.

Koslow speaks with passion and knowledge regarding the opioid crisis, arguing that the county should provide fentanyl test strips to residents as proposed, more community policing, and fairer treatment of communities of color. He also noted that district residents, particularly in Freeport, need a stronger voice in the legislature, as the community previously was represented by up to four lawmakers. Now, most of Freeport falls in the 5th district.

Baker, a retired court officer, founded the South Merrick Community Association, which he presided over for 17 years. The Merrick Republican is a former member of the South Nassau Water Authority board and blamed its lack of action on behalf of water customers on Gov. Kathy Hochul for vetoing legislation that would have provided additional funding for the authority's work. He said he opposes the proposed rate increase but puts some of the onus for high water bills on residents who overuse sprinkler systems. Baker, 74, emphasized the need to address the district's aging infrastructure, particularly to mitigate future flooding, but he lacked an understanding of the county's broader challenges and specific ideas on how to address them.

Koslow has the energy, enthusiasm and new thinking the district and county need and the drive to bring ideas to fruition.

Newsday endorses Koslow.