No endorsement in Suffolk Legislative District 4
The 4th District covers central Brookhaven Town, including Farmingville and parts of Centereach, Holtsville, Coram and Medford.
The website of the Suffolk County Democratic Party simply lists the name Tim Hall; his campaign is nonexistent. The Republican nominee is incumbent Nicholas J. Caracappa of Selden, who won a special election to replace the late Thomas Muratore in 2021. Caracappa declined to be interviewed.
Newsday makes no endorsement.
