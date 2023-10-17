Timothy C. Hubbard for Riverhead supervisor

Riverhead has lacked a steady leadership hand for too long. The town has had three supervisors in seven years — and it shows. Too often, bickering and finger-pointing have blocked progress. But with the right leadership, attention and oversight, Riverhead could be on the cusp of renewing its economy, uniting its disparate communities, and moving toward stability and growth.

Riverhead supervisor Yvette Aguiar's decision not to run for a third term has left another leadership vacuum. Vying to replace her are Riverhead Town council member Timothy C. Hubbard and civic activist Angela M. DeVito. They face many familiar issues, from the development of Enterprise Park at Calverton, or EPCAL, to downtown revitalization to public safety.

Eight-year council member Hubbard said he didn't vote for the controversial EPCAL contract with developer Triple Five and its venture known as Calverton Aviation & Technology. The Riverhead Republican says the deal is a bad one and sees an exit through the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, which he expects will find Triple Five unqualified. If that happens, he said, he'd advocate for zoning code amendments to support development, especially for industrial uses like solar energy, aviation or technology.

Hubbard, 63, says downtown Riverhead should emulate communities like Patchogue and Farmingdale, and supports the mix of apartments, hotels, restaurants and entertainment coming there. He wants a moratorium on warehouse development in some areas. A 32-year member of the Riverhead police department, he unsurprisingly opposes merging the town's police force with the county's. Still, he recognizes the need to recruit more officers to reflect the town's diverse population and says the department has a role in bridging the divides.

DeVito ran for supervisor 10 years ago and has extensive experience in public health and service to her civic association, the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency, and the board of education. She, too, advocates walking away from the EPCAL contract, then subdividing the land. But the South Jamesport Democrat argues there's no rush and was unwilling to commit to specifics until the town completes its comprehensive plan. DeVito, 75, took a similarly cautious approach on Riverhead's downtown revitalization, voicing concern about the lack of services, especially urgent care. She said she'd consider bringing in Suffolk County police rather than a town-run force, but isn't prepared to commit to the idea.

DeVito voices residents' concerns well and could be effective at building consensus in this fractured municipality. But she's tentative about putting forward the ambitious plan the town needs. Hubbard has a deep understanding of Riverhead's most complex challenges, but his town council experience placed him in the midst of past infighting and intransigence. He must put those quarrels aside to change the culture of town hall and become the unifier Riverhead needs. That will help him fulfill his promises to diversify the police department, develop EPCAL, and move the town beyond past stumbling blocks.

Newsday endorses Hubbard.