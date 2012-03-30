Fund more research to unravel autism

The latest jolt of new data about the prevalence of autism -- now 1 child in 88 is suffering from some form of it -- leaves us without full answers to the same frustrating questions: How much of the rise is due to actual increase in incidence, and how much to wider definitions? What are the causes? The only response: a lot of funding for research.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control are a significant jump from 1 in 155 in 2002 and 1 in 110 in 2009. A few decades ago, it was only one child in thousands. Some of this increase is surely due to our increased knowledge of the autism spectrum, the degree of problems that this disorder produces. But there's still uncertainty over causes.

Research is key. Last year, Congress passed a bill reauthorizing a 2006 law that provided $945 million over five years for research and treatment. The 2011 bill added $693 million for three years. So Washington is doing something, but it will have to do more.

As to treatment, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law in November a bill sponsored by Sen. Charles Fuschillo Jr. (R-Merrick) requiring insurance providers to cover diagnosis and treatment of autism. The law, which will take effect in November, is one step forward.

For now, the certainties are that parents need to get children screened as early as 18 months of age, and government must keep treating autism as if it really is an epidemic -- not just a statistical quirk.