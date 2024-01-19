Congressional District 3 by race and ethnicity

Heading into the February special election in the Third Congressional District to finish the remain months of George Santos' term, here’s the racial and ethnic breakdown of the mostly suburban Long Island district that includes a small part of the New York City borough of Queens.

After receiving more than 350 million detailed responses to race and ethnicity questions asked for the first time in the 2020 Census questionnaire, the Census Bureau made public in September demographic data on 1,500 races and ethnicities across the nation, as well as American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and villages.

In the questions, respondents were asked to self- identify with an ethnic group, either alone or in combination with other groups. For example, someone who identifies as Irish as well as Iranian was counted under each of those ethnic subgroups. The “not specified” categories include those who entered race but did not enter a detailed response for ethnicity.

Congressional District 3

Source: U.S. Census Bureau 2020 Decennial Detailed-DHC-A database. Notes: The district now includes people from 182 tracts; 12 census tracts (8 in Queens and 4 in Nassau) were omitted as more than 60% of each of those tracts lay outside of CD3. Chinese does not include Taiwanese.

Nassau County