Letter: Be careful whom you summon for jury duty

I’m a responsible citizen. I’ve worked hard all my life, done my civic duties, voted, paid my taxes (which is no easy thing in Nassau County), obeyed the law, recycled, avoided jaywalking, served jury duty twice.

Now I've received a jury duty summons again.

I’m 73 years old, my hearing isn’t what it was, my car is in the shop, and I’ve had to beg a ride to Mineola, and take a cab back.

I have to forgo taking one of my blood pressure pills because it’s a diuretic, and who knows when the next bathroom break will be?

Would you want this belligerent, grumpy old lady judging you? Me neither.

Mary Healy, Point Lookout