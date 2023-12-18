Aid to Israel, Ukraine, mental health care costs, school mascots

Views on U.S. aid to Israel, Ukraine

Feeble excuses for failing to provide aid to Israel at this critical juncture is irresponsible [“Zelenskyy pleads his cause on Capitol Hill,” News, Dec. 13].

Standing with Israel and the Jewish people by calling out antisemitism on our streets or college campuses is essential. But support for Israel needs more than words. It requires monetary aid.

I don’t understand how elected officials who claim to seek bipartisan support for Israel can refuse to support President Joe Biden’s aid packages to strategic allies Israel and Ukraine unless the package meets the House’s own demands.

Biden and the Senate’s package includes aid to Israel and Ukraine, humanitarian aid to Gaza, security in the Indo-Pacific region and billions of dollars for border patrol agents, asylum officers, immigration judges and the installation of fentanyl detectors at the border.

Yet the House majority holds aid to Israel and Ukraine hostage to its own border bill that does little to secure the border.

Serious immigration reform is needed, not partisan posturing. Real leaders work in bipartisan ways to solve problems. They don’t resort to partisan bickering that only exacerbates our problems.

— Dave Denenberg, Merrick

The writer is a past president of Congregation Ohav Sholom in Merrick.

We should take responsibility and secure our own border before we send more money to Ukraine to secure its border. Drugs, guns, human trafficking, etc., cross our southern border often along with unvetted asylum seekers. All of these problems harm our country and our communities. Solve this problem and then we can talk about sending money to Ukraine.

— John Romano, Baldwin

Yes, we need to assist Ukraine, but that does not mean our southern border can be ignored in the process. The United States must always come first.

Why is it so difficult for Americans, especially our leaders in Congress, to grasp this?

— David Duchatellier, Elmont

Why do so many of our country’s concerns need our government’s representatives to “make a deal”? Isn’t government about doing what is right for the American people and not self-serving politicians?

— Ed O’Connor, Babylon

Patients, therapists plod with insurance

Demand for mental health services has noticeably increased since the COVID-19 pandemic [“Mental health care gap,” News, Dec. 8]. As a clinical psychologist in practice for more than 20 years, I am listed with 10 to 15 health insurance companies. I receive several calls daily from prospective patients interested in therapy.

In my part-time practice, I can service only some calling for appointments. As such, I hear the frustration from many callers struggling to find help for themselves and/or family members. Most of these families cannot afford the high rates per session charged by some therapists who do not accept insurance.

Policy coverage for mental health is increasingly complicated and restrictive — for both the patient and provider. There are often high deductibles, copays, exclusions, and minimal coverage for out-of-network providers.

The rates that insurance companies pay therapists are quite low and have increased little over the past few decades. Many of my claims get rejected for the most trivial oversight in even one column of the billing form, and appealing any of these claims takes extra time and effort.

Insurance companies need to be held accountable for policies that have discouraged participating therapists and frustrated clients unable to find treatment when needed.

— Bradley Atlas, Oceanside

Will LI mascots face next ruling by court?

The state Appellate Division’s next rulings might decide against a good number of Long Island villages and hamlets derived from tribal names [“Court rejects bid to oppose mascot ban,” News, Dec. 9].

I live in Patchogue. I went to high school in Manhasset. My grandparents lived in the Rockaways. My father and I used to go crabbing at the Shinnecock Canal. One of my sons lived in Wyandanch.

Did you know that Ronkonkoma comes from the Algonquian expression meaning “boundary fishing-lake”? The “Sachem Flaming Arrows” play for one of the largest school districts on Long Island.

Will the Appellate Division change the entire map of Long Island to appease everyone who might think keeping tribal names dishonors Native Americans?

— James Polichak, Patchogue

I agree wholeheartedly with the state’s mandate on mascots, which may be demeaning to our Indigenous Americans.

However, I can’t agree or accept that any group can feel demeaned by using certain terms — namely chief or warrior. There has to be a middle ground here, and common sense must be applied.

— Joseph Fasano, Massapequa Park