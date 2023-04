Rage isn’t confined to just one outlet

Endorsing rage rooms as a therapeutic way to release anger as cathartic rather than recreational misses a point [“Room is better way to let off steam,” Letters, March 24].

People who are apt to emotionally explode in such a place do not limit physical expression of anger at a particular time on a particular day in a particular setting. Many users may well have anger control issues, possibly directing their rage at spouses, children, authority figures and vulnerable folks.

Bullying is a prime example and common manifestation of such behavior. It is inconceivable to me that such a person would stop bullying one’s family and others after having destroyed a toaster with a bat.

— Stan Feinberg, Wantagh

Stop enabling those who abuse opioids

I take issue with your editorial on vigilance regarding the threat of overdose [“Stay vigilant on overdose threat,” Opinion, March 27].

Why are we as a society looking for ways to minimize the threat of illegal drugs and at the same time coddle those who choose to engage in that activity?

Having Narcan readily available for those who want to “party” is nothing but a reactionary Band-Aid. This is an attempt to save the life of someone who’s made an extremely poor decision. The use of opioids cannot only alter or end that person’s life but impact the lives of the family.

When does common sense prevail and make clear that using illegal and potentially harmful drugs should not be an “experimental whim”? It’s time to stop enabling those who choose self-destruction over a productive life.

— Mike Baard, Merrick

Sewer project’s tax is well worth it

The scandals and corruption that plagued the Southwest Sewer District’s construction have muddied the waters for sewer projects in the decades since [“Sewer expansion, at a cost,” News, March 28].

Only recently, with new sources of funding, the county has seen the construction of much-needed sewer projects.

The sales tax will be important in assisting these projects that will lead to improved water quality, more exciting downtowns, and cost savings for homeowners who need to constantly get their septic tanks pumped.

— Joseph Stallone, Centereach

Change Belmont before state loan

As a former female jockey at Belmont Park and a current resident of Elmont, I do not believe a $455 million loan from New York State would be well spent refurbishing the park [“State right to help Belmont,” Editorial, March 2].

One glaring, persistent problem is the catastrophic injury level of the horses, a number that has not abated despite a safety patrol set up to diminish this.

I also do not believe the racing industry participates in diversity, equity and inclusion as much as it can. To me, racing is primarily capitalistic, white and male.

If Belmont takes state money, then environmental, social and governance interests along with diversity, equity and inclusion need to be implemented at the start. It should begin with the number of mounts each jockey is allowed, and how many horses each trainer is allowed to train. Owners should only be allowed a certain number of horses.

The stewards need to have more diversity. The racing office of the New York Racing Association and the state Gaming Commission should take heed.

— Janice L. Blake, Elmont

Stiffen fines for texting drivers all year

I would support Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr.’s “Don’t text and drive” campaign if it was a continuing daily crackdown instead of a mere weeklong event ending April 10 [“Distracted driving focus of new campaign,” News, April 2]. And I’d want to see these penalties included: impoundment of cars, loss of licenses and time behind bars.

First-time violation fines are only $50 to $200 and five points on a driver’s license; second violations within 18 months cost the same; and third violations cost “up to $450” and another five points.

What ever happened to baseball’s classic “three strikes and you’re out”?

To actually deter the four of 10 who admitted to reading texts or emails while driving, the first cash fine should be a mandated $500 or $1,000; the second should double or triple the fine and get the vehicle impounded; and a third offense should require jail time.

After all, some of these “distracted” (a euphemism) drivers are the ones who “lose control” of the wheel; whose cars “leave the road”; who crash into homes or stores; or who are in hit-and-runs and destroy lives and families.

— Richard Siegelman, Plainview