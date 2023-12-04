Santos expelled, antisemitism in schools, Suffolk sheriff on MS-13 gangs, restaurant tips

Santos is finally out: Well, good riddance!

The House of Representatives has finally rid the chamber and country of former Rep. George Santos, a disgraceful member of our government [“Santos expelled from House in bipartisan vote,” News, Dec. 2]. The people of New York’s 3rd Congressional District deserve better than a self-confessed liar and con man.

Hopefully, the criminal justice system holds this man accountable for his criminal actions as well. On the upside, the vote was bipartisan and demonstrated how Congress can put country over party.

It also taught us, the voting public, to make sure potential candidates are properly and thoroughly vetted before being placed on a ballot.

— Jim Kiernan, Holbrook

With former Rep. George Santos’ expulsion, I now have no representative in the House. But, on reflection, an empty seat won’t lie to me. An empty seat won’t steal my money. An empty seat won’t align itself with the far end of the spectrum.

All in all, having no representation in Congress is much better than being “represented” by an accused and, in some cases, admitted liar, thief and morally bankrupt phony. Even with no one to speak for me, Friday was a good day in the home of this CD3 constituent!

— Robert Seltzer, Glen Head

Parents, tell us what teachers should do

It is columns like Randi F. Marshall’s latest that highlight the public’s hypocrisy around public education [“Students protest; all of us must learn,” Opinion, Nov. 29].

Do you want to know why we educators might be hesitant to have “difficult conversations” with students? Because we then immediately get accused of ridiculous charges of “indoctrination” and whatever politically charged themes are currently de rigueur.

Make up your minds. Do you want “social/emotional learning” to be taught to your children by professional educators so that you can be cleared of that responsibility at home, or do you want to truly be an active “partner” in your child’s education?

Stop expecting the schools to be the sole answer for all of the problems caused by irresponsible parenting, then attack us when we pick up the slack.

— Tom Sena, Merrick

The writer has taught in the Lynbrook School District for 27 years.

Focus on teaching, not lower standards

The editorial “Don’t lower school standards” [Opinion, Nov. 26] correctly points out that educators should not consider their ill-conceived notion to diminish the need for standardized Regents testing.

It is unfortunate that our standing in the world arena has been compromised due to a lack of focus on a quality education for all students in our nation’s school systems. Many high school students can get a diploma without the necessary basic skills to succeed in a competitive job market.

Educators should focus on teaching methods needed to create a generation of competitive workers who will be the envy of other countries.

— Laurence Horn, East Norwich

El Salvador’s actions don’t fly in Suffolk

So, one of Suffolk County’s highest ranking law enforcement officials, aware of unlawful killings, arbitrary arrests and detention, torture and forced disappearances in El Salvador, said, “It is tough, but every system across the globe does things different. The government is doing what it thinks it needs to do to keep people safe” [“LI’s MS-13 cliques more ‘Americanized,’ independent,” News, Nov. 27].

County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. apparently thinks it acceptable that a country engages in torture and extrajudicial murder “to keep people safe”? He is the sheriff of Suffolk County, not Tombstone. Our public officials — federal, state or local — need to stand for the same ideals that this country stands for, especially when dealing with other countries’ leaders who clearly do not live up to those principles.

— Peter E. Brill, Fort Salonga

Beware of restaurants that increase tips

Not only has the pressure to tip become ubiquitous on Long Island, but some restaurants are using creative math to boost tips “Tipping point,” LI Business, Nov. 26].

Some restaurants will calculate a suggested tip based not only on your actual food purchase but also on a 4% credit card surcharge, when applicable, and 8.625% tax in Suffolk County, including the state tax. Do the math: the 20% suggested tip is actually 22.5%. It’s something to be aware of when you dine out.

— Phyllis Lader, Blue Point

Tipping should be abolished. Employers like tipping because it relieves them from paying a decent wage to employees, lowering costs. Employers and workers should agree on a fair wage, done with or without unions. Then employers can hang a sign that says tipping is not permitted.

— Peter Kelly, Medford