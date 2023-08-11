AI, a Nassau Hub casino, kids left in hot cars, Matt Davies' cartoon, and community theater

Our intelligence not enough to tackle A.I.

We, the people, have no power to make sure artificial intelligence works in our best interests [“We humans must harness A.I.,” Editorial, July 30]. Any actions to harness A.I. will be done by technology CEOs and Congress.

On July 21, President Joe Biden held a meeting at the White House with the seven leading A.I. companies’ representatives “Pledges over A.I. risks,” LI Business, July 22]. Why did the CEOs not attend instead? Their failure to make this topic a top priority might mean they do not care enough. In short, the public be damned.

Congress also cannot be expected to put controls on A.I. as they are too divided and cannot come together in a bipartisan effort to tackle this major challenge.

So, the editorial’s statement “More than ever, beneficent human vigilance over technology must be the maxim,” I am sad to say, will never happen.

— John Wolf, Levittown

Nassau better off without Hub casino

I can’t think of a more questionable use of the Nassau Coliseum Hub site than placing a casino there [“Casinos ‘not a sure bet,’ ” News, Aug. 4]. In Atlantic City, the areas surrounding the casinos are blighted, and the casinos add little to the community.

In a casino, the house always eventually wins. It is a transfer of wealth to a corporation with no local ties.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli recently released an audit of other state casinos, and only one generated anywhere near the expected tax revenue for the communities. Nassau County and the Town of Hempstead would be worse off with a casino than without one.

— Robert Cheeseman, Wantagh

How to avoid child’s avoidable death

Another child accidentally dies after being left in a vehicle [“14-month-old girl left in hot SUV dies,” News, Aug. 2]. The statistics are staggering.

There should be a state or federal law that whenever a child doesn’t show up to day care, camp, etc., the facility should reach out to the child’s emergency contact after 15 minutes. Maybe that will help prevent this from happening again.

— Suzanne Pilkington, Bethpage

Davies strikes chord about public salaries

I love Matt Davies’ political cartoon about Long Island police and teachers being the highest paid in the nation and getting excellent benefits [Opinion, Aug. 7]. The elected politicians, who probably promised the police and teachers’ unions whatever they wanted in exchange for votes, should be ashamed.

Ordinary working-class people are the ones who have to pay the high taxes so they get all this.

— Gail Kellner, Calverton

With one mighty stroke of his pen, Matt Davies hit not only the third rail of Long Island politics and high police salaries, but also the fourth rail, high teacher salaries, and the fifth rail as well, high property taxes.

— Gary Anderson, Smithtown

Biden cartoon gives wrong impression

I understand that Newsday strives to present all shades of the political spectrum, but does that include misinformation? I am referring to Gary Varvel’s political cartoon showing President Joe Biden standing before a group of Democratic donkeys pointing to a blackboard reading: “2024 Game Plan: Indict Trump” [Cartoon Roundup, Aug. 5].

This does a disservice to readers by repeating the MAGA falsehood that the federal indictments charging former president Donald Trump with 44 felonies regarding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents are politically motivated.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed an independent special counsel, Jack Smith, whose distinguished career has involved prosecuting both Republicans and Democrats, precisely to remove politics from the equation. And plenty of Republicans, including Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, have stated they believe the indictments are fair.

— Edmund Fountaine, Oakdale

Senior actors love community theater

At 74, I too am a senior actor like those mentioned in the article “Older actors at center stage” [act2, Aug. 6].

I have been performing in Long Island community theater for nearly 40 years. Most of us do it for the love of theater and the thrill of the audiences’ response.

Your article helped to show people that for less than the price of a Broadway ticket, you can see quality entertainment that might equal and surpass what you’d see on Broadway. And don’t forget: You don’t have to travel to the city.

— Mark Warner, East Meadow