Assault weapons, safe driving, liquor laws, redistricting, and bridge hits

Why should people own assault rifles?

I did not lose a family member or close friend in the Lewiston, Maine massacre, so I am not faced with the personal pain and loss of those so unluckily touched [“Biden mourns with Maine: ‘Not alone,’ ” Nov. 4]. I can be analytical.

After all these terrible tragedies that the media feed us as they happen, it is all too clear that mental illness and assault-style weapons are a bad combination. Funding for mental illness is happening too slowly.

But members of Congress can ban the production and sale of assault-style weapons for other than military or police use. That should instantly lower the death toll. If Congress won’t do this, they risk being voted out.

I want real lasting change from this cycle of slaughter after slaughter. I see no safe or good reason why everyday people should be able to own an assault-style weapon.

— Innis O’Rourke, Oyster Bay

Israel is encouraging its citizens to arm themselves. Think of a firearm as the fire extinguisher you should have in your home. You would hope to never have to use it. But what would happen if you had a fire in your home and did not have one?

It’s the same thing about a firearm. You would hope to never have to use it, but think about your home being invaded by a person with bad intent.

— Anthony Naimoli, Plainview

The writer is an NRA member.

Enforce safe driving to limit casualties

Newsday has consistently reported on insufficient road safety, numerous crashes on Long Island roads and their repercussions. The latest article once more shows the frustrations suffered by survivors of these crashes [“Paralyzed LI woman: ‘Pay attention,’ ” News, Nov. 5]. As a parent of a survivor of the Cutchogue limousine crash of 2015, it is appalling to see such repetition.

Recently, it was reported that the families of the Cutchogue crash settled with some responsible parties [“$6.1M settlement in fatal limo crash,” News, Oct. 21]. However, many readers might not realize that settlement does not force the issue of accountability.

The roads are clearly lacking safety enforcement. While we crafted bills and pleaded for enforcement on the roads, there seems to be not enough emphasis on improvement. Therefore, families will continue to suffer from immeasurable loss for which no settlement can compensate.

Simply asking drivers to be cautious is not enough. Action is needed, and our elected officials must talk less and do more.

— Nancy DiMonte, Elwood

Why we have easier liquor, more crashes

While the current liquor laws that were eased for restaurants, convenience stores, theaters and the like helped them survive the pandemic, they also shine a light on the increase in traffic accidents and fatalities that have occurred since the pandemic [“Eased liquor laws taking toll: experts,” News, Nov. 5].

However, I believe the easier availability of alcohol is continuing because our politicians see more tax revenue as well as large contributions from these venues’ lobbyists. If our politicians care for their constituents as much as they care for the special interests, we would all be a lot better off.

— Lewis Damrauer, Dix Hills

Tell us when voting districts change

I have lived in Suffolk County Legislative District 1 since I moved to Manorville in 2001. As I always do before I vote, I checked the legislature website to ensure that I was still in District 1. It assured me that I was.

So when I voted early in Mount Sinai and saw candidates for District 3 on my ballot, I was surprised and thought it was a mistake because I wasn’t voting at my usual polling place [“Early voting begins across Long Island,” Oct. 29].

However, upon returning home and doing more research, I discovered they changed the districts in 2022 based upon the 2020 census, and that I now reside in District 3. It would have been prudent for the legislature to make it clear on its website that redistricting had taken place and to provide both the existing and revised maps on its websites, especially before the election.

— Ruth Ann Reynolds, Manorville

Here’s how to stop parkway bridge hits

A simple bar at the maximum vehicle height at parkway entrance ramps would alert trucks and buses that they are too tall [“State working to prevent parkway bridge strikes,” News, Nov. 6].

Or if we are looking to spend more money, a laser beam at the maximum height could trigger an alarm.

— Robert Cheeseman, Wantagh