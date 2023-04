Let parents decide about banned books

This is hard to take. The targets on the backs of LGBTQ youth and other marginalized groups is disgusting and frightening [“Group should learn what ‘censorship’ is,” Letters, March 29].

How can a small number of narrow-minded people stifle the educational opportunities for all? Librarians, perhaps, could have a list of all the books that are called to be banned. In states that have banned many literary works, when a student wants to take out one of these banned books, a parent’s permission is needed first.

This way, those who want their children to be aware of and celebrate diversity of this country can say yes. Those who are opposed to having their children fully educated this way and aware of the world we live in can say no.

This small group of people should not have the power over what the rest of our children can read.

The states that are forcing books to be banned would not be able to have them removed from shelves without parental permission.

— Brenda Ferrante, Lindenhurst

Reconsider term limits for justices?

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, responding to a ProPublica report, has admitted being treated to multiple cruises on Republican megadonor Harlan Crow’s superyacht [“Justice Thomas defends luxury trips,” News, April 8].

In addition, we learn he was given trips to exotic locales on Crow’s private jet, as well as trips to his private resort in the Adirondacks.

For more than two decades, Thomas is reported to have accepted luxury trips almost yearly from Crow without disclosing them.

Chief Justice John Roberts must be livid, but it appears there is little he can do. There are few standards of conduct for justices. Apparently, there is nothing in the law that requires Thomas to disclose such “junkets.”

Given these latest disclosures, perhaps it is time to reconsider term limits and other guidelines for our Supreme Court justices.

— Michael Forgit, Lindenhurst

School taxes, inflation are hard on seniors

It is time to put a stop to these school tax increases year after year [“School taxes do more than you might think,” Letters, March 26]. It is absurd that 60% of a homeowner’s tax bill is for school taxes. There are many aging baby boomers on Long Island who have not had children in the school system for years. Seniors should be given a substantial cut in taxes.

With inflation, how are we wondering why young and old are leaving Long Island? Anyone seeking election or reelection in any community should make school tax reductions the top priority.

— Victoria Kulik, Holbrook

State special schools deserve good funding

Special schools have been serving our state’s most vulnerable children with the highest level of professionalism [“Hike funding for special schools,” Editorial, April 3].

Most often, teachers in these so-called 4201 schools need to have multiple certifications to teach the deaf or blind, besides certification in traditional subjects. Yet they often are paid less than teachers in neighboring school districts.

Long Island is blessed to have three outstanding special schools — the Henry Viscardi School in Albertson, the Cleary School for the Deaf in Nesconset and Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf.

Many Long Island school districts call upon these schools to serve children with special needs in a setting where they are understood and communicated with in a manner that allows them to participate fully in the school day.

Restoring — or better, increasing — funding for these schools is the right thing for Gov. Kathy Hochul to do.

— William S. Charon, Glen Cove

The writer retired as chief financial officer at Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf.

Tennessee’s removal of duo is disgraceful

Shame on Tennessee. What the state legislature did is a disgrace to democracy [“Ex-Tenn. lawmakers to seek seats again,” News, April 10].

The removal of two Democratic lawmakers for a rules infraction, using its power to prevent peaceful opposition and depriving the two of their First Amendment rights to free speech, is an abomination.

Our democracy is eroding around us, and we must do something about it to save our country. We must support those trying to prevent further erosion.

— Jeff Goldschmidt, Stony Brook

Let’s give Trump coverage a rest

I for one have overdosed on the TV and print exposure of former President Donald Trump [“Trump looming large,” News, April 9]. Maybe we could give it a rest, at least for a while, so we could look at the important issues of the day. Screen hogs such as the former president could retreat into obscurity if we would stop watering the Trump plant. Please, sir, stay in Florida, where they seem to have more tolerance for you.

— Joan Nelson, Ridge