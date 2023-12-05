Protecting bees from pesticides, cybersecurity, salaries, taxes

These pesticides do even more damage

Neonic pesticides are wreaking havoc not only on our precious pollinators [“Hochul must protect bees,” Editorial, Nov. 29].

Our marine ecosystems also are being stressed, which promises to further impact our shellfish industry and our water quality.

The expansive use of neonics in agriculture, at golf courses and in home garden applications has led to the contamination of our aquatic systems.

The state Ocean Acidification Task Force recently released its draft report, which recommended nature-based solutions to combat ocean acidification in our bays. Because New York’s aquatic ecosystems are polluted by neonic pesticides, the nature-based solutions this report recommends will hold far less promise than they might otherwise. Neonics are frequently detected in state waters at levels indicating a “very high probability” that the pesticides are causing ecosystem-wide damage.

Chronic and acute exposure to neonics is harming shellfish and other marine invertebrates. Aquatic organisms are particularly susceptible to insecticides because they share not only the same neurological and respiratory mechanisms with insects but also the same detoxification system, which is deficient in both cases.

Neonics are exacerbating harm to Long Island’s bays, thereby swelling the effects of excess nitrogen loading. Like smoking and eating unhealthy foods, both toxic inputs serve as multiplier effects as both weaken the system.

— Guy Jacob, Valley Stream

The writer is the conservation co-chair of the South Shore Audubon Society.

The editorial does not mention neonicotinoids’ direct effect on humans.

These neurotoxins target our brain and nervous system. Neonics pass from mother to fetus, and studies link neonic exposures in the womb to elevated risk of birth defects of the heart and brain, reduced cognitive abilities, and autism-like symptoms, an American Chemical Society study shows.

Adult exposures are associated with memory loss, muscle tremors, decreased testosterone, and lower sperm counts and motility, other studies show. There may be no safe level of neonic exposure.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s reluctance to sign the Birds and Bees Protection Act is troubling. Why should Monsanto be making policy for New Yorkers? The governor should reverse course, sign the bill and do what’s right for her constituents.

— Grace Mok, Jericho

Hackers don’t care about our politics

I have worked in the information technology field for 30 years, the past 12 years in cybersecurity, and hold a master’s degree in that discipline.

Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy seems to believe that Steve Bellone’s politics prevented him from choosing the right person for county chief information security officer and that newly elected County Executive Ed Romaine will make a better choice “Lawmakers table cybersecurity coordination plan,” Our Towns, Nov. 22]. Kennedy should know that hackers do not care whether a Democrat or Republican is in that role. They only want to find vulnerabilities in your systems.

Kennedy also seems to prefer that this be an elected position. This position is far too important to be decided by partisan politics.

Kennedy is concerned about losing autonomy in running his department. The 2022 security breach that cost the county millions of dollars and inconvenienced Suffolk residents occurred while officials like him had full autonomy. Maybe it’s time for a different approach?

I don’t expect our elected officials to have expertise in cybersecurity. I do expect them to have the common sense to listen to experts and stop playing politics with our personal data.

— Michael Radzicki, Lindenhurst

We should all know where tax dollars go

Two readers questioned why Newsday continues to run articles concerning the salaries of teachers, top police officers, school superintendents and other public employees [“Is there a difference in high income?”, Letters, Nov. 30].

The reason is that the salaries of these employees are paid with tax dollars. And they not only receive substantial salaries but also generous pensions, as compared to the vast majority of private employees.

The high taxes paid by Long Islanders, which have forced many to leave the area, are due in no small part to the exorbitant cost of these public employees. Therefore, it is clearly in the public interest for Newsday to investigate and publicize these salaries.

— John J. Vizzi, East Northport

Both readers wanted to know why the incomes of professional athletes, entertainers, and even Long Island’s own Billy Joel did not receive the same scrutiny as municipal employees. That’s because municipal employees are funded by taxpayer dollars, which is not the case with athletes and entertainers, including Joel.

— George H. Taggart, Hicksville