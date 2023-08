SUV takedown was appropriate action

Serena Liguori, a police reform advocate and executive director of New Hour for Women and Children, said she was “absolutely horrified” watching a police officer strike a suspect with a vehicle [“Charges for defendant hit by police SUV,” News, Aug. 17]. She apparently found that shocking.

What she should have found shocking was witnessing an individual in the middle of the street firing a gun surrounded by innocent bystanders. Apparently, Liguori wanted the officers to wait until special responders arrived at the scene.

Furthermore, she likely would have criticized if the officers fired their weapons to stop the ongoing threat.

I commend the quick-thinking officer who saw an opportunity to stop the threat without firing his weapon and putting any bystanders at risk. Immediate action was warranted and should be commended.

— Stephen DelCasino, Plainview

The writer retired as a special agent for the Department of Homeland Security.

It’s disturbing to me that there are questions about the Nassau County Police Department’s handling of this incident. This person posed a threat to anyone in the vicinity, including the police. Any action taken to stop the suspect before someone was killed or injured is the correct action.

The suspect forfeited all rights to safety when that individual fired a shot and pointed a weapon at innocent people. The police officers acted quickly and professionally to end what could have been a much worse and tragic situation.

— Mike Baard, Merrick

Postpartum drug not ready or cheap

The new postpartum depression drug, zuranolone, is not yet available in pharmacies, and when it becomes available it will likely cost a small fortune, with insurance companies slow to cover it [“New tool for moms,” News, Aug. 8]. This is the case with almost all new “breakthrough” drugs.

But older antidepressants, which can be obtained for as little as $4 a month, are also quite effective, although they may take a few weeks to work. The problem is that they are very underprescribed due to a failure of doctors to inquire about symptoms, which may not appear until four months postpartum, and their failure to take symptoms seriously.

— Dr. Robert S. Bobrow, Stony Brook

The writer is a clinical associate professor in the Department of Family, Population and Preventive Medicine at Stony Brook University.

The article was the best news ever. A principal investigator said that moms can have “a rapid reduction of depression as soon as day three.” That is miraculous. Regular antidepressants can take up to at least 14 days to work. Imagine how much more receptive a mom could be to therapy, mom groups, moms on call / peer coaches, etc.

In 1996, I suffered from postpartum depression after the birth of my daughter. I suffered for four years. I had no hope of getting better. If this drug was available in 1996, my life could have been so much different.

I volunteer for the Postpartum Resource Center of New York. As I started to help others heal, I also began to heal.

But there is much more work to be done. Education is needed about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.

We need to educate everyone, and by putting a spotlight on the new drug, the media are also putting a spotlight on maternal mental health. Let us keep that light shining.

— Geraldine O’Keeffe, St. James

Getting a kick out of words about U.S. team

The readers who complained about the U.S. women’s soccer team not being patriotic enough for their taste got me wondering [“U.S. women’s team shows no patriotism,” Letters, Aug. 15]. One reader said our players should ask those from countries like North Korea and China what would happen to them if they protested. Does he understand the irony of that question?

We live in a country where our players are allowed to protest and express their opinions about subjects. Their opinions are just as relevant as some guy from Long Island who has something to say about athletes.

I appreciate anyone who shows an interest in justice, equality and racial parity whether they’re kicking a soccer ball while they do it or writing letters to Newsday about it.

I’m just a guy whose opinion matters as much as another reader’s, or Megan Rapinoe’s, or any other American.

— Adam Intravia, Patchogue

Airplane noise study a big waste of money

North Hempstead Town officials are wasting $40,000 on an airplane noise study [“N. Hempstead contracts for airplane noise study,” News, Aug. 16].

What in the world are they doing? They said they already got 500 complaints about the noise the past five years.

Don’t study it and waste time and taxpayers’ money. Just do something already. And if officials say nothing can be done, don’t waste the cash.

— Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach