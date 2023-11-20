LI nursing homes, D'Amato on Netanyahu

Top nursing home? Maybe it got better

I realize times change, and I hope that is the case here [“Report: Ten LI nursing homes among best in state,” News, Nov. 15].

My husband was discharged from a hospital to a Nassau County nursing home in 2014 for foot drop rehabilitation. Within two weeks, his roommate died on the roommate’s scheduled day of discharge.

A few days later, my husband was transferred back to the hospital with pneumonia, dehydration and acute renal failure.

Before the hospital transfer, I was assured he could be safely discharged home — coincidentally, when his insurance benefits lapsed — and could get around on his own, although I witnessed two male employees carrying him to his room, his foot dragging and turning him about.

Another time, I found him in a wheelchair, wedged facing a wall, with the brake on, making it impossible for him to move.

Only after my daughter contacted the state attorney general’s office was an investigation done; there were no citations to our knowledge.

The facility is now cited as one of Long Island’s best, but I shudder to think of the standards being used.

And my husband? He passed away in the hospital 10 days after being transferred from the nursing home.

— Elaine Jeskin, Merrick

D’Amato is focusing on Netanyahu: Why?

Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato is missing an important key point in the discussion of a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians [“Netanyahu must become a statesman,” Opinion, Nov. 16].

Even if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to accept the two-state solution, Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad, Iran and others are not interested in a two-state solution. They want a one-state Islamic solution for the Palestinians, which would include all of present-day Israel.

Why is D’Amato singling out Netanyahu?

— Rabbi Simcha Zamir, Westbury