Blakeman creating mask confusion

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman apparently has not learned the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic — don’t politicize masks “Mask rule in, then out,” News, Dec. 10].

Nassau Community College should not have caved in to political pressure and should have kept its mask mandate. With COVID, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, around, it’s wise to mask. Blakeman is leading by politics when he should be looking out more for the well-being of Nassau residents. And I’m still waiting to see how our tax assessments will be fixed.

— Phil Cicciari, Port Washington

I am confused by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s stance regarding masks.

This year, I attended a senior event where his staff was handing out boxes of masks.

So, should I wear them or not? I would have been happier if the masks were KN95s, but that’s another issue.

— Lillian Baum, Long Beach

Prior water data can be misleading

Unfortunately, the story “Call for Tighter Standard” News, Dec. 7] has misinformation about the region’s water quality. Water providers don’t establish health regulations or water quality standards. We follow the standards that our federal and state regulatory agencies create, based on facts and sound science.

Long Island’s water suppliers have and continue to make an unprecedented investment in the region’s drinking water treatment facilities to address detections of the toxic chemical compounds known as PFAS and other emerging contaminants in our groundwater.

New wellhead treatment systems are continuously coming online, removing these contaminants and producing higher quality water for Long Islanders. Using data that is more than a year old to articulate the current status of our drinking water quality is flawed and inaccurate.

— Kevin Durk, Port Jefferson Station

The writer is chairman of the Long Island Water Conference.

I’ve been searching the web to get statistics on my drinking water here in Long Beach. PFAS levels were not listed on our town’s water report, and I was curious as to why not.

I called our water department supervisor to discover that we don’t have any trace amounts of PFAS compounds as a result of our water source: the Lloyd aquifer. I’m glad Newsday shed light on looking at metrics instead of taste.

— Bill McDermott, Long Beach

It’s a hung jury on Judge’s new contract

A reader seemed upset about the value of Aaron Judge’s new contract and its impact on the public [“We’re the ones who’ll pay for $360M pact,” Letters, Dec. 13].

Judge appears to be a role model for all young people. He gives 100% on the field, is respectful to his coaches, loved by his teammates, and he bet on himself this year to play for a better contract.

His personal life seems above reproach. Compare that with other athletes and celebrities in the news and their bizarre lifestyles or utterances.

Young people need role models, and they could do far worse than to emulate Judge. My grandson proudly wears Judge’s No. 99 on his Little League uniform; I would not have it any other way.

Countries need heroes to survive; from what I see, Judge fits that role and deserves his new contract.

— Tony Coscia, Bellmore

It is unconscionable to pay a person who hits a baseball $360 million. Just think of all the people, especially children, who are sick, homeless, unemployed, hungry and in need of help. This contract is no home run. It is definitely an “out” for the Yankees and a stain on Major League Baseball for allowing this to occur. Fans should think twice before attending games and contributing to concessions, parking, etc.

— Ina Kushner-Rentzer, East Meadow

SCCC trustee worked to add construction

Walter Charles Hazlitt Sr. was remembered for many accomplishments [“Walter Charles Hazlitt Sr., former legislator,” Obituaries, Dec. 3].

For 17 years as a member of Suffolk County Community College’s board of trustees, he also was a strong advocate for all community colleges. He worked to increase capital construction projects, resulting in many buildings being added to the college’s three campuses.

— Kevin Peterman, West Islip

Visiting memory lane can be sad, too

Unlike the reader who saw nostalgia and fond memories in Newsday’s “LI Look-Back” classic section [“Vintage ad section revived memories,” Letters, Dec. 5], I saw the long-term impact of inflation and felt sad that nearly all retailers are out of business. Just call me a grinch. You won’t be the first.

— Marc Eiger, East Meadow