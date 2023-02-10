Just Sayin': Distinguish between facts and folklore

Should we ban books?

An apple fell on Isaac Newton’s head, leading to his 1687 discovery of gravity. If his book on the mathematical principles of natural philosophy was banned, where would we be today? We likely wouldn’t have been to the moon or even in the air.

Did George Washington cut down that cherry tree? Was there a race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1921? The second is true, yet the false one is in some books.

A western movie trope states, “When the legend becomes fact, print the legend.” Educated societies must have ways to explain the difference.

Many believe the moon landing was faked, the Earth is flat and a Jewish rabbi, born in the Middle East over 2,000 years ago, was white with blue eyes.

Are events happening today already being ignored and stricken from history books? Continue down this road of ignorance and, before long, we’ll be living with versions of George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth from “1984.”

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it. But allow censorship to hide it from our children, and we’re all doomed.

— Bruce M. Resch, East Meadow

Start working on term limits in Congress

I support advocating for limits for congressional terms and campaign contributions “Three ways to better American democracy,” Just Sayin’, Feb. 4]. However, congressional term limits require an amendment to the Constitution supported by two-thirds of both houses of Congress.

Although more than 80% of Americans favor this, and many members of Congress pay lip service to the idea, they are not about to vote themselves out of office. The nation’s 2022 elections cost billions of dollars and, although politicians say this money does not affect their decisions, who are they kidding? It is for services to be rendered.

If the terms of office were limited, would there be less need for campaign spending? Politicians might be more inclined to represent their constituents instead of special interests. However, current members of Congress would have to be grandfathered into the proposal for a term limits amendment to pass. Although it could take a few years, it may be the only way to achieve this goal. Many years ago, Will Rogers said, “America has the best politicians money can buy.” The only difference today is the price is higher.

— Bill Domjan, Melville

Social Security sign-up a worthy experience

I want to recognize the excellent work of some federal employees. I recently signed up for Social Security, and the experience by phone with the Riverhead office was efficient, professional and courteous.

The agent I spoke with was patient, knowledgeable and helpful. Whether dealing with Medicare or Social Security, I am impressed with the quality of service I have received. That goes for postal workers, as well.

— Cynthia Lovecchio, Remsenburg