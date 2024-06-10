Bus camera tickets, dangers of vaping, Mexico-U.S. border wall

Drivers irked by bus camera revelation

Thank you for exposing this bus camera scam [“Extensive political ties for school bus camera company,” News, May 26]. Someone making minimum wage would have to work more than 16 hours to pay one of these bus camera tickets.

This is nothing less than theft of our poorest citizens by those elected and entrusted with the public good. The officials and former officials associated with BusPatrol America should be investigated and face the legal consequences.

Of course, one should be ticketed for passing a stopped school bus letting kids on or off. A normal $50 ticket would suffice, but $250 is outrageous.

I received a bus camera ticket even though I was past the bus before the sign was fully out. The notification stated there was enough evidence to ticket me. When I sent in to contest it, the district sent me a letter stating that, upon further review, there was in fact not enough evidence!

I also read that hardly anyone contests these tickets. At $250 a pop, how can one afford not to contest the ticket?

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Many tickets should be contested. Ask for your court date. Make the county pay to prove you did it.

— Bridget Billings, Kings Park

With the school bus camera issue in the news so often, isn’t it time to provide the public with the facts? The most important fact would be to know how many students have been hit by a car when getting on or off a bus. How many students get hit each year? If the public knew the numbers, we would be better equipped to decide for ourselves whether the policy is about safety or revenue.

— Ralph Daino, Wantagh

Don’t use “safety of our children” as a cover to provide money to politicians and their families as well as to BusPatrol America. I, like thousands of other law-abiding, taxpaying drivers, was a victim of this sham. I was issued a $250 ticket driving on Jericho Turnpike where, as noted by Legis. Rob Trotta, no children ever cross that busy road.

To use safety for our children as a way to enrich a business and politicians is shameful and obscene.

— Leona Miller, Smithtown

As a lifelong Long Islander, I do not recall any incidents of children being injured by a vehicle passing a stopped school bus.

Where is the evidence of how this is a major problem in our community? The evidence we do have is the political connections that have been established. School bus cameras appear to be more of a contrived problem than an actual one.

— Roy Firmes, Farmingdale

If local politicians want to remove all suspicion about the school bus camera program being a money grab benefiting their own purposes, they could commit profit from the program to our local worthy food banks. Nevertheless, many people like me see this program as a money grab.

— Brian Wrynn, Deer Park

Vaping is addictive and has toxic dangers

Electronic cigarettes deliver nicotine in an aerosol form without combustion. Research findings continue to report the risks of e-cigarette use, with new findings possibly associating vaping and heart failure “Vaping linked to heart risk: study,” LI Business, May 19].

E-cigarettes are known to contain and emit potentially toxic substances. Many ingredients in e-cigarettes cause irreversible lung damage, and nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm the developing brain.

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. As a doctor of nursing practice, I am aware that patients who suffer from tobacco use disorders report that they wish they did not have access to e-cigarettes. At 32, a male patient provided this testimonial: “E-cigarettes are so addictive. I use it all day long. I cannot put it down or stop using it.”

There is a need for additional investigation and research on the potential impact of the dangers of using vape products. Helping to reduce the number of people who smoke and who use vape products will save lives and improve health care outcomes.

— Christine Fardellone, East Meadow

Finally, expect Mexico to pay for the wall?

I’ve read about the experience and qualifications of the newly elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, the country’s first woman leader [“Mexico prez seeks unity,” News, June 4].

Comparing them to former President Donald Trump’s qualifications, I believe Trump’s longstanding promise of Mexico paying for a border wall finally will come to fruition.

However, it will be built to keep Trump out of Mexico.

— Mike Ahern, West Sayville