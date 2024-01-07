Most slam Rockville Centre Diocese for firing teacher 

The Most Rev. John O. Barres’ termination order against Michael Califano, a third-grade teacher at Maria Regina Catholic School, is tantamount to a modern-day revival of the Inquisition [“Gay Catholic teacher: Fired for photos of kissing,” News, Dec. 29]. Barres has turned back the clock and set the Diocese of Rockville Centre on a path of discrimination.

The climate currently within our country for those who are foreign-born, Jewish or Muslim provides numerous examples of dangers, including violence, inspired by so-called leaders who make decisions and promulgate intolerance.

The decision by Barres, the diocese bishop, is wrong and will certainly embolden those needing a rationale to justify their ill-minded actions.

— Christopher Wittneben, West Sayville

The writer is a former school board president and Catholic school instructor.

I am appalled at the firing of a gay third-grade teacher who is beloved by his students and their families.

For many years, people who were sexually abused by priests have come forth, and nothing was done except the priests’ being transferred to another parish and their behavior swept under the rug with no one taking responsibility for it. Yet Michael Califano didn’t do anything inappropriate.

A picture of him on his boyfriend’s Facebook page showing them sharing a kiss was sent anonymously to Bishop Barres. Califano was told he was being fired because he wasn’t following Catholic protocol.

Why not fire all teachers who may be divorced or who limited their family size by using birth control? Are they not going against Catholic theology? Didn’t Pope Francis just say nine days before the firing that priests may bless same-sex couples?

The bishop’s action seems to be hypocritical.

— Joey Rella, Farmingdale

As the dad of a fifth-grader in public school, I only get concerned when private behavior is brought out for public consumption.

I do not want romance between people of the same gender to be normalized in any way. Like the Diocese of Rockville Centre, I do not want my son to be exposed, particularly at a young age, to what I consider an alternative and unhealthy relationship lifestyle.

What teachers privately do on their own time is no one’s business. It appears the diocesan leaders felt they had to take protective action when the Facebook post — which, to me, is controversial — became public and part of the school community discourse.

When the pope recently issued a nuanced letter allowing priests to offer a blessing to gay couples, this was a great advance in showing love.

The Catholic Church, though, still considers homosexual acts to be sinful. We love one another despite our various sins, yet we do not condone the sinful behaviors. That is the distinction — love the sinner, hate the sin.

— Joseph DiLeo, Deer Park

Bishop Barres was silent after Pope Francis’ approval of blessings for LGBTQ+ couples — until now. The firing of Michael Califano reinforces the homophobic climate he has helped create throughout our diocese, as well as a continued obsession with sexual morality: homosexuality, abortion, divorce and contraception. This is the height of hypocrisy, considering the church’s abominable child abuse scandal and repercussions we are still feeling.

Our Catholic hierarchy warns us about being “cafeteria Catholics,” when they are apparently more so than their flock.

A positive comment from our bishop about the pope’s approval of blessing gay people could have helped burnish his reputation, but instead he chose to tarnish it.

— Jim Hickey, Westbury

The Catholic Church should concern itself more with the teachings of Christ and less with how to punish those in loving relationships.

If Bishop Barres and all others in positions of authority within the Church hierarchy really feel that the gay community is a threat to the teachings of the Church, then what prevented them from putting a hard stop to the child sexual abuse taking place in their own backyard?

The Church can’t have it both ways. “Love one another as I have loved you” appears to have been edited out of this Catholic Church’s handbook. Lucky for the rest of us, the Bible picks up the slack.

— Bob Bascelli, Seaford

This reeks of hypocrisy. For years, the Catholic Church hid its pedophile priests. Some victims still have not been compensated in this horrible scandal. Many in the parish attended a Dec. 29 rally, with some saying they will pull out their children or not put money in the collection box [“Protest at cathedral for fired gay teacher,” News, Dec. 30].

If I still had children of school-age, I would transfer them to a public school or a nonreligious private school, put no money in the collection boxes and just donate to charity because the Church is not teaching what it is to be a Christian.

Jesus said, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” The diocese is surely not without the stain of sin.

At age 70, I have learned one lesson, for sure. Love your neighbor and show respect and tolerance of others. Bishop Barres has shown he hasn’t learned any such thing.

— Paul Spina, Calverton

Love thy neighbor as you love thyself doesn’t seem to apply to the Diocese of Rockville Centre. This firing is a travesty. How are those lawsuits coming along?

— Bob Horsham, Ridge

I think we all understand our ethical responsibilities in life, but I guess from what I am reading, “Catholic ethics” are different from regular old ethics.

Michael Califano’s young students don’t seem to understand why this is an issue because at the protest they loudly chanted, “Love is love!”

The message is clear here and has been forever thus: The Catholic Church is not a democracy.

And I also have a problem with the “anonymous whistleblower,” who should come forward and be identified.

— Susan Hennings-Lowe, Huntington