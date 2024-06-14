Kids on social media, discarded vape pens, Nassau dog killing case, Native American mascots, JFK traffic restrictions

Curbing kids’ social media is essential

I support initiatives to protect our children from harmful, addictive impacts of social media and smartphones [“Shielding NY kids online,” News, June 6].

The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation for Kids Act and the New York Child Data Protection Act are crucial steps toward curbing addictive features of social media platforms and safeguarding personal data of minors. These measures are essential in an era where digital platforms prioritize engagement and profit over the well-being of users, especially vulnerable youth.

Investment in mental health resources is commendable, with the expansion of school-based mental health clinics and the establishment of the nation’s largest program of Youth Assertive Community Treatment teams. These initiatives bring support directly to students, helping them navigate today’s digital age challenges and fostering a healthier lifestyle.

The proposed smartphone ban in schools is another pivotal aspect of this mission. A shift to flip phones during school hours would limit the disruptive nature of smartphones, enhance focus and learning, and mitigate mental health issues exacerbated by constant social media use.

Our children are growing up in a world vastly different from the one we knew. They face unprecedented pressures and distractions that require innovative and courageous solutions.

Sign up for The Point Newsletter From our Editorial Board, get inside the local, city and state political scenes. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The initiatives demonstrate an understanding of these challenges and a commitment to protecting our future generations.

— Veronica Lurvey, Great Neck

Put deposits on vape pens, more

I see cannabis and nicotine vape pens discarded all over our streets. Imagine a child picking up one and trying to emulate adults.

Instead of Albany’s “Bigger Better Bottle Bill,” put a $5 deposit on these habit-forming items if the state is serious about the environment and our health [“ ‘Bigger Better Bottle Bill’ a huge positive,” Letters, May 31].

Increasing the bottle deposit from five cents to 10 cents is a money grab from all the deposits that are not reimbursed to consumers. During the state’s 2016 fiscal year alone, unreturned bottles and cans helped the state make money. New York collected more than $102 million in five-cent deposits that went unclaimed that year, according to a 2017 audit from State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. That’s more than 2 billion unreturned recyclable containers — in a single year.

The few bottles you see today in the street are left there by people walking by or thrown from a passing car. No matter how much the deposit is increased, do we believe it will stop this littering?

In addition, disposable cigarette and pot lighters, empty cigarette packs, and state lottery tickets are strewn all over our streets. Where is the deposit law on these items?

— Michael Mannino, Amityville

Verdict on killing dog should have stood

A dog’s life has meaning. A man cruelly and unjustly took a small Yorkie’s life, and presiding Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim should be ashamed for setting aside the verdict [“Nassau judge tosses guilty verdict in dog killing,” News, June 6].

From what I read, Peter Galantino was peeved after he was admonished by a couple for not cleaning up after his Goldendoodle. His claim that the woman was aggressively shaking his dog off her body seems absurd. Goldendoodles are friendly, and that is how they greet people. It doesn’t seem the woman kicked it off or punched it away.

Galantino, acting in anger, apparently showed total disregard for the health and safety of a 4-pound, defenseless dog. Had he kicked the couple’s German shepherd, it would have served him right if that dog had bitten his leg in self-defense.

— Merna Pickett, Commack

Hochul inconsistent with ban on mascots

I find it ironic that Gov. Kathy Hochul finds high school sports teams with names such as Chiefs, Braves, Warriors and even Arrows offensive to Native American tribes, yet has twice failed to recognize the Montaukett tribe “Bill to recognize Montauketts passes again,” News, June 7]. How insulting is this to Native American culture?

— Corey Timo, Seaford

Did JFK get a deal on its traffic cones?

One has to accept delays and inconveniences with a major project such as the one that Kennedy Airport is undergoing “Prepare for pain at JFK,” Editorial, June 10]. However, what is not acceptable is puzzling and downright infuriating decisions with no logical explanations.

Now, the entrance to the JFK Expressway from the Belt Parkway is inexplicably turned into a single lane. Then, about a half-mile ahead, it opens up again to two lanes for no apparent reason.

And upstairs at the departures at Terminal 5, everything is again inexplicably turned into a single lane, then again opens up into two lanes for no obvious reason.

It seems they have an excessive number of traffic cones and decided to infuriate drivers and make people’s lives miserable.

— Terry McPherson, Bellmore