Climate report, Valva case, Washington March for Israel, Advent calendars

Climate study shows we’re in danger, too

I suspect many readers gloss over stories about doom, such as “Report: Warming trend dangerous” [Health & Science, Nov. 15]. These predictions, despite their growing alarm, are hard to pin to the predicaments of our day-to-day lives: local living costs, Long Island Rail Road service, heavy traffic and reckless drivers.

But the latest National Climate Assessment shows overheating from the burning of oil and gas is affecting our communities right now, and our homes are already in danger. Flooding and increasingly extreme rainfall are a particular local problem, raising the cost of living.

Overheating from fossil fuel emissions is putting pressure on milk and coffee production, among other grocery items. Infiltration of insects from southern areas harms both our health and natural environment. The fishing industry will likely see disruption.

Offshore wind protesters have it wrong. Worsening warming is the true NIMBY issue of our times, and it’s a completely nonpartisan issue despite the right’s efforts to politicize it and cast doubt on its reality.

We must embrace solutions, like Gov. Kathy Hochul’s efforts to speed offshore wind development despite economic issues that have temporarily derailed it.

— Star Anthony, Port Washington

Suffolk should settle Valva pay now

The settlement rejection by Thomas Valva’s mother is no surprise [“$3M Valva settlement rejected,” News, Nov. 17]. Suffolk County, under County Executive Steve Bellone, must go back to the drawing board and present a more favorable monetary offer.

It is mind-boggling that after three years of investigations, no state or county report has been released on the failures of Child Protective Services, the East Moriches School District or Suffolk County. County residents will fund a sizable payout for years to come.

County Executive-elect Ed Romaine should not have to resolve the grievances from the prior administration. The county already has incurred plenty in legal payments. Settle this case in 2023.

— Joe Campbell, Port Washington

Fight over St. Paul’s has only just begun

Your article was a decent summation of the history of St. Paul’s School since Garden City purchased the land and building in 1993 [“Saving St. Paul’s,” Our Towns, Nov. 17].

Unfortunately, after 30 years of fighting over how to proceed — demolish or preserve — only 4,339 residents bothered to vote in the Oct. 21 non-binding opinion poll. There are nearly 23,000 residents in Garden City, with about two-thirds eligible to vote. Of those who voted, 60.7% want to preserve the building in some way. This is a tiny percentage of residents to base the way forward. Now the fight between full preservation or keeping the facade, already under way, will play out in earnest. It won’t be pretty. Don’t complain if you didn’t vote.

— Christine Mullaney, Garden City

D.C. rally displayed a peaceful unity

The Washington March for Israel was one of the few times, if not the only time in the past decade, that prominent members of both parties joined together, united in support of a major issue that faces not only Israel and the Middle East, but America and the entire world [“Rally for Israel draws masses to National Mall,” Nation, Nov. 15]. The participants were a broad spectrum of Americans, not just Jewish people.

I have not seen one major aspect of this rally mentioned in any of the media: Most rallies, demonstrations or protests in recent memory, even those with only several dozen participants, have been reported as being “mostly peaceful.”

This rally of over a quarter of a million people had no civil disruptions. There was no reported destruction of property, no confrontation with police, and no arrests. It was completely peaceful. What a testament to the civility we aspire to but so seldom achieve.

— Hannah Stein, West Hempstead

The show of solidarity in Washington, attended by hundreds of thousands, was a prime example of a diverse group mobilizing and rallying peacefully for the release of hostages from several countries besides Israel while denouncing a terrorist group.

With prayer, song, and bipartisan support for Israel, the united crowd chanted “Bring them home.” This was an excellent symbol of unity, especially in a time of rising antisemitism.

— Melissa Levy, Plainview

Appreciating the meaning of Advent

Thank you, Barbara Murray, for having the courage to write about Advent calendars that have nothing to do with the season of Advent, meant to be a time of preparation for celebrating the birth of Jesus [“Advent calendars are not about Christmas,” Opinion, Nov. 16].

As a boomer used to being shouted down as such, it was surprising and encouraging to read this, quietly, in the morning paper.

— Adele Burke, Hicksville