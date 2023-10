Congestion pricing will hurt businesses

I think the editorial board needs to step back and rethink its editorial about congestion pricing [“Caution needed on NYC tolls,” Opinion, Oct. 8].

Has the board thought about the impact on the cost of business for those companies providing necessary and vital services to the midtown area who must transport goods from the outer boroughs and New Jersey? Is this just going to devolve to passing costs along to consumers?

This will severely hurt Broadway. Not everyone wants to take the Long Island Rail Road late at night or, worse, the subways.

What about people who travel to hospitals in the zone? Why be penalized at your most vulnerable time?

Much of the midtown traffic has resulted from bike lanes and unnecessary pedestrian plazas.

Congestion pricing may be necessary, but the execution is vintage Metropolitan Transportation Authority — like the LIRR’s Grand Central Madison, which is a glorious marble echo chamber.

— Sherri Pastolove, Westbury

Double standard in firing bus driver

The Smithtown school district acted really fast in dismissing Amal Hanna as a school bus driver for what appeared to be an honest mistake, one for which the Suffolk County Police Department said she won’t face criminal charges [“Police: Bus driver won’t be charged,” News, Oct. 8].

But when some school officials are charged with suspicious activities, they get a leave of absence with pay, and the district does not disclose more information because of confidentiality.

— Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach

My heart breaks to see Amal Hanna, who had been dedicated to her profession as a school bus driver since 2006, fired for an apparently honest mistake.

I lost my life partner to cancer and understand the intense challenges and costly experience Hanna is facing. I commend her for working while undergoing chemotherapy.

Now, she is faced with losing her primary source of income and her medical benefits. This is a huge injustice.

— Randy Shelton, East Patchogue

Sand dumps benefit Fire Island owners

Every few years under the theory that dumping sand will prevent erosion, taxpayers pay millions of dollars to restore beaches not easily accessible to the public [“Need answers for rising seas,” Editorial, Oct. 6].

With a median listing price of $1.4 million, the Fire Island homeowners are getting a great deal with the blessing of local politicians. Just throwing good money after bad.

— Jack McDonough, Huntington

Those already here knew about this world

I was glad to read that Stony Brook University will offer a minor in Native American and Indigenous Peoples Studies [“Stony Brook offers new minor,” News, Oct. 9].

The importance of and need for this initiative is underscored by a reference in an adjacent story, “New plaque for Columbus statue.”

That article, about a new plaque for the Christopher Columbus statue in Huntington, references the controversy about Columbus as well as his importance to Italian Americans.

The article notes that the statue “has stoked controversy in recent years” but then cites historians as crediting Columbus with enlarging the “known world.” I submit that, to Native Americans and indigenous people, the Americas were already quote “known” prior to Columbus’ arrival.

— Margaret D. Kranz, Garden City

Are accessory unit designs worth doing?

I see that Suffolk County is holding a competition to design accessory dwelling units [“Suffolk holds contest for accessory units,” LI Business, Oct. 9]. I have been battling Brookhaven Town in and out of court since 2017 regarding an illegal apartment over my unattached garage that my disabled son is living in.

What good is holding a design competition for accessory dwelling units in garage conversions and detached new construction if a town doesn’t allow them anyway?

— Elaine Harrison, Eastport

Keep storm drains and gutters clean

Maintaining and cleaning storm drains and gutters would help with local flooding [“Better storm prep needed,” Editorial, Oct. 3].

Although a 100- or 1,000-year event of heavy rain overburdens storm drains and gutters, keeping them clean and free of debris certainly wouldn’t hurt.

— Charles J. Brown, Levittown