COVID masks and hunger

This holiday season, do mask up again

Happy holidays! It's nearly three years since we first heard about COVID-19 ["Adams urges mask and vaccines in city," NYC, Dec. 21]. And what have we learned? Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci? Where is anyone in public health? The holiday season is about festive gathering, but not if it will make you sick. We are returning to selfishness while forgetting what is important. Remember the health care workers, first responders and essential employees who need to sacrifice another holiday. The number of flu cases have increased dramatically in Suffolk County. COVID-19 is flaring, and children are dying from respiratory syncytial virus, RSV. So, here's my holiday message: Wear a mask and don’t kiss me, baby.

Dr. Melissa Strafford, Yaphank

Feeding hungry kids helps in many ways

The staggering numbers of children struggling to find reliable food sources is a growing concern, and it can be traumatic for families ["Tackling hunger in schools," Long Island, Dec. 14]. Allocating funding for free school meals for all children in New York State seems like a viable way to reduce the stigma in the schools that don’t qualify for the community eligibility provision while also feeding all students.

As school-community wellness coordinators for the Student Support Services Center at Western Suffolk BOCES, we see how food insecurity affects our neighborhoods, and we support the state initiative “Creating Healthy Schools and Communities.” Though restrictions have been lifted and the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, it’s evident that it will take more time and effort for people to get back onto their feet.

Nourishing food is essential for students to perform academically and to live a healthy lifestyle. Because of circumstances at home, many are missing out on meals. Hungry students also struggle socially and emotionally. If providing food throughout the day can also help combat our mental health crisis, it’s a win in our eyes.

Alicia Gibbons, Wheatley Heights