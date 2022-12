CPS workers limited by agency policies

In 40 years of practice as a social worker, I have often observed the failure to protect vulnerable children [“After verdict, questions for CPS,” Letters, Dec. 13].

Across the seven New York counties where I directed children’s mental health programs, the failures were primarily related to policy. The shift in Child Protective Services toward avoiding the removal of abused children initially had merit. Separation can be traumatizing in itself.

Many CPS workers are committed, dedicated professionals but limited by agency missions. Their ability to properly monitor cases was also often compromised by unrealistically high caseloads.

The answer lies in a more individualized, flexible response. Society cannot rely on a one-size-fits-all approach. At times, drastic solutions, with careful consideration and safeguards, should be considered. It is important to note that past reliance on removal to foster or respite care was not a panacea. A belief that all parents can care for their children can lead to repeated abuse or, as in Thomas Valva’s case, tragedy.

I am proud of the aggressive post-discharge follow-up that our staff diligently completed. Our children (most had often experienced abuse) were checked at 30, 60, 90 days and one year later to ensure their safety and progress.

For the “safety net” to work, it must be prioritized, aggressively monitored and adequately funded. One of the most disheartening elements of my position was praying that these highly successful protective programs would stay funded.

Abused children are remarkably resilient. They do, however, deserve a safe haven in which to rebound.

— John Callahan, Bohemia

The writer retired as director of community services for Rockland Children’s Psychiatric Center in Orangeburg, New York.

Different sources generating hate

I am observing the rise of hate toward the LGBTQ+ and drag communities with pain and anger [“Biden signs gay marriage law, ‘a blow against hate,’ ” Nation & World, Dec. 14]. I see this as coming from not only the far right but from mainstream conservatives and Christian groups.

As a Catholic woman, I am deeply concerned by the rhetoric carelessly tossed around from these groups in the name of Christ, who always preached love and acceptance. The LGBTQ+ and drag communities (and those who defend them) have been called pedophiles and “groomers.” This language labels the LGBTQ+ community as “other” and subhuman and tacitly justifies violence against them. Armed militia groups protest outside gay venues to intimidate and terrorize the performers and audience. The shooter at Club Q in Colorado might have been provoked by that hateful rhetoric.

Being LGBTQ+ is not a lifestyle choice. It’s as natural as being left-handed, and people are born that way. However, hatred and prejudice toward them is a lifestyle choice. People are not born with hate in their hearts. To quote from “South Pacific,” “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear . . . You’ve got to be carefully taught.” One might even call it being “groomed.”

— Rosanne Manfredi, Ridge

The Respect for Marriage Act means if a state bans such unions, it will still have to recognize other states’ same-sex marriages. RVC Pride, formed to lift up the LGBTQ community in Rockville Centre, celebrates this moment, especially on behalf of LGBTQ youth, who have been misunderstood and maligned for so long.

Negative messaging from government and faith leaders has only intensified these feelings. Our young people needed a bill like this to pass. They need a light in all the darkness they have had to face. Finally, they can look forward to benefiting from the federal protections and national recognition a marriage provides.

Passing this bill honors and respects our LGBTQ children, many of whom also want to love and cherish someone for life, and to have their commitment recognized. They, too, deserve to be true to themselves, and to have the same hopes, dreams and protections as everyone else.

— Lori Dunne, Rockville Centre

The writer is a member of RVC Pride.

Nassau Coliseum area still needs attention

Randi F. Marshall wrote about the endless problems surrounding the area around Nassau Coliseum as a contrast to Willets Point [“Rising at last from ashes in Queens,” Opinion, Dec. 1].

As a boy in Freeport in the 1950s, I used to watch from our backyard as propeller planes landed at Mitchel Field. One early plan for the site was proposed by former Nassau County Executive Eugene Nickerson. When he ran for reelection in 1964, the Democratic Party published an expensive brochure touting The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts at the site. It would have been a Nassau version of Lincoln Center. Never happened.

Why has development at this site taken so long?

— David Zielenziger, Great Neck