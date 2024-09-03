Developing open spaces, Nassau mask ban, housing on empty malls, cellphones in schools, marijuana smell

Developer promises not always reliable

The farm that was behind my property was recently converted into a 55-and-older condo community. I went to the hearings, opposed the development, and we were shown the plans. They included hundreds of plantings and a setback for my neighbors’ homes, my home and these condos.

Fast-forward to the actual building and suddenly the plans were changed because the developers were changed. The setback was reduced, the plantings never happened, and now we have these condos looming in our backyards.

Should the folks in Riverhead trust developers to properly replace farmland and other open spaces with resort hotels after zoning changes [“LI at risk to lose its last open space,” Letters, Aug. 27]? I say the Town of Riverhead should leave the beauty of Long Island alone.

— Barbara Fonte, Mount Sinai

Mask ban is here to catch evildoers

The “mask ban” in Nassau County has been given the wrong publicity [“If I wear a mask, don’t treat me like a criminal,” Letters, Aug. 26]. Some people in their overly protective mindset are missing the point.

Would anyone dispute that wearing masks during violent demonstrations or looting denies the public of protection from repeat anarchists or “professional” protesters? I think not.

Apparently, that was the law’s purpose. How can police document and arrest those performing antisocial and dangerous acts if they cannot be identified? Some might say that not wearing a mask deprives people of their privacy, but being anonymous with a mask and repeating these acts endangers society.

— Arthur Bernstein, Massapequa Park

Nassau County could solve the mask problem and create a steady source of revenue by selling Nassau County-approved face masks.

A valid mask bearing the logo “Official Nassau County Face Covering Approved by Bruce A. Blakeman” in large letters would alert police officers that the mask wearer has the Nassau County executive’s blessing to go about his or her business without being apprehended.

This would diminish the burden on county police when determining who should be questioned about wearing a face mask in public.

— Tom Prasso, Bellerose

Empty malls, schools can be new housing

We should talk about using existing structures as well as new construction to create more residences [“Housing is in the election spotlight,” Opinion, Aug. 28].

We have many empty strip malls, shopping centers and stores — for example, Sears in Hicksville — which, with imagination, are being or could be converted. Years ago in Middletown, Connecticut, empty schools were converted to apartments. It has been discussed here, too, but placed on the back burner.

Another factor that must be considered as we discuss construction of huge, new housing is water supply and sewage. Long Island’s water is being challenged in volume and purity. Huge investments are already needed to properly handle sewage for existing infrastructure. Let’s be careful how we plan all this.

— John Darr, Port Jefferson

Ban phones in school except during lunch

I suggest that all cellphones be locked up during school hours, except for lunchtime, and if there is an emergency the parent contacts a school office “Phone pouch lobbying,” News, Aug. 26]. Many people agree that damage is being done to the mental health of our young people by their using cellphones so often.

— Mark Harak, Plainview

In the political cartoon about educators wanting to ban cellphone use in schools Opinion, Aug. 27], the parent’s question is: “What if I need to reach my child in an emergency?” The answer is old school: You call the school office.

— Judy Riccuiti, Farmingdale

Pot smoke smell ruins LI concerts for me

This summer, I attended several concerts at Eisenhower Park and Jones Beach. And at every single one, there was the pungent smell of marijuana from people smoking nearby “Hochul: 345 illegal pot shops closed,” News, Aug. 27].

I have two observations:

One, I saw no one smoking “regular” tobacco cigarettes. Maybe it’s because people have died from lung cancer. Two, the pot smokers were not teenagers. They were gray-haired adults who should know better and should have been more considerate of others around them.

So thank you to our state officials for legalizing pot and subjecting all of us, including our children and grandchildren, to secondhand smoke. And thank you for ruining for me the otherwise enjoyable concerts.

Also, consider that some of the pot smokers drove home high, thereby endangering others on the road. I hope the added tax revenue for New York State is worth it.

— John Campanella, Albertson