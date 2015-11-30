Letter: Don't encourage 'designer' dogs

Hybrid dogs are not the best! I am appalled that you encouraged this idea with your Kidsday article .

An individual getting one of these pups has no idea what it will grow into or what temperament it will have. In other words, which side of its family tree will the dog most resemble? The very active terrier or the lapdog? The watchdog or the runner?

As a result, many people cannot handle their dogs when the animals reach adulthood. Where do they go from there? The pound and rescue shelters.

There is no question that many good pets can be found at the pound and through rescue organizations. But comments like the ones in this article encourage designer breeding.

Barbara Parker, Amityville

Editor's note: The writer is a dog breeder and an American Kennel Club-licensed judge.