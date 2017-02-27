Donald Trump and Barack Obama both went to private schools

A recent letter complained that we now have a president who went to private schools, who nominated as secretary of education someone who never attended public schools [“Education nominee needs schooling,” Feb. 7].

It sounds as though the writer is presenting a contrast with the past. However, like President Donald Trump, President Barack Obama attended private schools. He and his wife sent their daughters to private schools.

Similarly, former Secretary of Education Arne Duncan went to a private school. Duncan served under Obama from 2009 until 2015. What the letter highlighted are similarities, not contrasts.

Jane I. Gilroy, Merrick