I am constantly amazed at the hypocrisy of some Republicans [“Reactions vary on impact of Trump indictment,” News, March 31].

Party extremists who had screamed “lock them up” for alleged crimes are now up in arms when an official indictment is issued against one of their own.

The GOP-led House has established a committee to investigate alleged weaponization of the government yet now uses its governmental power as a weapon to get what it wants.

They ridiculed people who wanted to defund the police but want to defund the IRS, Department of Justice and FBI because they apparently fear their upholding the law. The GOP claims to be the party of law and order but is aghast when its own is held accountable under the law, and it ignores the law about interfering with local prosecutors.

Then-President Donald Trump was exonerated for trying to get Ukraine to investigate then-former Vice President Joe Biden, but the Republicans are unhappy when Trump is indicted for alleged crimes.

Republicans say the Stormy Daniels case is flimsy or politically motivated when they haven’t even seen the charges or evidence. It seems OK when Republicans weaponize the government, but they get upset when they think it’s done to them.

— Scott Diamond, Levittown

Why not indict former President Donald Trump for breathing? How low can the Democrats go? Why not indict former Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt or John F. Kennedy? If history can be changed by tearing down monuments, why not indict former presidents? “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.” Sorry if I offended a goose or a gander.

— Ilene Curtis, St. James

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has changed felonies to misdemeanors and, in my view, has increased crime in New York City. By indicting former President Donald Trump, he is turning a misdemeanor into a felony.

Our nation is broken, and vultures will circle around us. China, Russia, Iran and North Korea are licking their lips in anticipation of further chaos.

— Wendy Penner, Great Neck