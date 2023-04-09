Trump indictment and making the Southern State Parkway safer

Taking sides on Trump indictment

New York State acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Manuel Merchan warned both sides against escalating rhetoric [“Trump got his day in court,” Editorial, April 5].

Not six hours had elapsed when former President Donald Trump in a speech at Mar-a-Lago gave a screed violating the warning and verbally attacked the judge, his wife and daughter. Didn’t his attorneys review his speech beforehand? Merchan should summon Trump back to his Manhattan courtroom and issue a gag order.

— Jeffrey Myles Klein, Centereach

The editorial doesn’t tell the whole story. It said, “The checks, check stubs, ledgers, vouchers, and invoices are dated and numbered. Will the indictment based on an untested legal theory hold up? That’s what the process ahead is about.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicts a former president and a leading presidential candidate from the opposition party for the first time in history, and it’s based on an untested legal theory for a case seven years old. Doesn’t that say Bragg is out to get him any way he can? Who are the victims? The American voters? Really?

Many believe that voters have been victimized by politicians’ fraud since the formation of our country. This is nothing more than a Third World attempt to eliminate a presidential opponent and a sad day for our democracy.

— Tim Gallagher, Seaford

Former President Donald Trump has finally been indicted [“Trump pleads not guilty to 34 counts,” News, April 5]. The pundits have had a lot to say about the strengths and weaknesses of the case. Obviously, we need to let the judicial process run its course.

The court of public opinion, though, need not wait for judicial finality to evaluate the merits of Trump’s candidacy for president in 2024. Whether any sordid details may be judicially conclusive about a crime being committed, the integrity and moral character that we expect from our president is on full view. If Trump applied for a position of trust with the FBI or Internal Revenue Service, do you think he would pass their background investigations for new employees?

— Donald Schwartz, East Meadow

Our legal and criminal justice systems apparently have been compromised for the political gains of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Americans are laser-focused on a seeming politically generated indictment, based upon a campaign promise by Bragg.

Meanwhile, felonies are converted to misdemeanors. I don’t feel safe walking the city streets, and using its transit system has become a game of chance. If Bragg believes he’s protecting people by stating that his indictment is to preserve the law, then let his office pursue, convict and incarcerate those who have committed real offenses.

— Andrew Jassin, Oceanside

Republicans are running a risk. Even conceding their assumption that the hush-money case is legally problematic, former President Donald Trump’s prosecutions in Fulton County, Georgia, and by the U.S. Justice Department’s special counsel Jack Smith are still strong possibilities.

The Fulton County and Justice Department cases would involve allegations that Trump’s transgressions were a malevolent affront to the core values of our democratic republic.

— Chuck Cutolo, Westbury

To stay in office, former President Donald Trump incited riots and divided our country by lying about presidential election voter fraud in a cheap political stunt. It was ignored by most of the country’s Republicans. Now, Trump is indicted for lying over possible campaign fraud. However, Republicans protest this as a “cheap political stunt.”

Why does the Republican Party have contradictory values about lawfulness?

— Peter Scott, Centerport

Put police on parkway — then try cameras

Six years ago, Newsday published a surprising article about the Southern State Parkway being redesigned to accommodate dangerous drivers rather than stop them. That change didn’t happen.

Now, there is an article about a suggestion to install cameras to bring violators under control [“Southern State safety,” News, April 6].

Although this recent idea is better, the problem remains the same as it was in 2017. There seems to be no police presence or enforcement.

Speeding and dangerous lane-changing is a way of life on the Southern State, and there are no consequences.

Why not hold off on the camera idea for now and see whether we can get the police to perform a job for which they are paid? If that doesn’t work, put up the cameras.

— Mark Salamack, Massapequa

I travel the Southern State Parkway every weekday from Exit 32 to Exit 22. I would estimate that the average speed of drivers is 65 miles an hour to 75 mph. The problem is drivers passing my car and other cars — possibly doing at least 90 mph, weaving through traffic while seeming to play some game of tag with each other.

These are some of the people who cause accidents on the parkway. I’ve seen teenagers, some of whom appear to be underage and shouldn’t be driving, who are also speeding.

Of note, I rarely see the state police in my parkway travels. Speed cameras will only have people slowing down abruptly and then speeding up again after they pass the cameras.

More police presence is needed to catch these speeders who recklessly play with other people’s lives by zipping in and out of traffic and causing other drivers to have accidents.

— Suzanne Tackett, Copiague

I applaud the new push for speed cameras on the Southern State Parkway.

I have taken to trying to use routes that don’t involve the highways on Long Island because of a huge increase in reckless speeding.

The newest move by these speeders is to pass on the far right by an entrance or exit ramp.

I have seen this happen multiple times, including by two cars going westbound on the Southern State and racing each other and another car near Rockville Centre.

After passing my car on the right, they crashed right in front of us. Luckily, we were able to stop. It appeared there were no serious injuries — this time. I called 911 to report the accident and the reckless racing.

— Terry Bain, Rockville Centre