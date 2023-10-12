Driving while texting and forgiving college debt

Teach youngsters to not text and drive

In articles on crashes, texting and driving is rarely brought up [“4 dead in weekend crashes,” Long Island, Oct. 9]. To make an impact, we need discussion.

Texting drivers are not ticketed enough, and the media does not discuss it enough. It seems almost as dangerous as drunk driving, which is enforced vigorously. If society were more aggressive with ticketing and discussion, we likely would see fewer fatal accidents.

I see all kinds of people texting while driving. Young adults will not understand the consequences if they follow their parents’ footsteps. Parents should diligently emphasize to their children the importance of putting cellphones away when learning to drive.

After wearing seat belts became the law and was enforced, almost everyone seemed to start wearing their seat belts. It became second nature for most people when entering a vehicle.

If the no-texting law is enforced more aggressively, I’m confident it would make a tremendous difference.

I believe all phone records should be investigated after car accidents. How many occur because drivers are distracted by cellphones? Change will take place only when drivers become accountable for their actions.

— George Hishmeh, Bellmore

Some debt payoffs cost taxpayers zero

A reader compares federally sponsored and taxpayer-funded college loan forgiveness with companies that hire graduates while reducing loans or relieving them of their debt and with programs that reduce outstanding credit card balances [“Others benefit from getting bills reduced,” Letters, Oct. 6].

Wow, how is that equitable?

In the case of private companies offering graduates loan assistance as an incentive to join that company, a company’s funds reduce or repay the loan.

With reduction of credit card debt, the interest rate is lowered by the lender to accelerate a paydown.

Neither comparison uses taxpayer money.

— Michael J. Genzale, Shoreham