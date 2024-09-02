Musings: First responders deserve better

Many organizations today provide financial assistance to our first responders, police, military and firefighters, yet many of these people or their families have to wait to receive any financial benefits when the first responders are killed or severely disabled performing their duties.

First responders provide some of the most important services we need to live and survive, yet the compensation for some is extremely low, given the dangerous service they provide. This doesn’t make sense. Trying to recruit them is more challenging nowadays than in years past.

To encourage the recruiting of more first responders, their contracts should include more reasonable salaries and, in the case of a fatality, complete payment on mortgages and provide a death benefit. Just as important, if the person suffers a permanent injury, they should have covered living and education costs and medical coverage. It is the right thing to do.

— John Appelt, Garden City