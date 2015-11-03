Letter: Football too expensive for Long Island schools

When does football become too expensive ["$30G safety move," News, Oct. 16]?

Clearly, if you are going to have football, it has to be safe. But what percentage of students plays varsity football? And, wouldn't it stand to reason that Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination in education, require that girls' sports at Hewlett High School now also receive a $30,000 influx of cash?

All of this for programs that are for a small number of students and have little or no educational value. I don't believe that football will ever be safe, and it's already too expensive. It has no place in our schools.

Fred Stanley, Franklin Square