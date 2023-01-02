Santos has breached the public trust

Why would people want George Santos to represent them in Congress [“Donnelly opens probe into Santos claims,” News, Dec. 29]? Why would any lawmakers want to work with him? Even before taking office, he has shown he can’t be believed or trusted. When the accusations against him emerged, he didn’t immediately refute them factually. Instead, he and his lawyer strategized to craft a story to minimize and obfuscate his lies. Still, more questions remain.

Some say he deserves another chance since “all politicians lie.” Nonsense. People lie when they think they can get away with it. Voters and public officials must speak up and not let Santos get away with it.

He shouldn’t be seated and should face congressional and legal investigations. He has breached the public’s trust and should step down from the office he won by deceiving voters (and his own party).

Now that reports of Santos’ transgressions are all over the U.S. media, maybe Brazilian authorities will review alleged criminal charges against him. And maybe we’ll find out who George Santos really is.

— Russell Redman, Bethpage

The things that George Santos has already fessed up to should prompt the following question for Republican officeholders and officials who have expressed only deep concerns about him: “If you knew before the election what you know now about the extent of Santos’ deceptions, would you have personally voted for him and would you have urged anyone else to vote for him?”

A “yes” answer would sadly show that they are still willing to eat the fruit, that is the Santos victory, of the poisonous tree that was the Santos campaign. But if they answer “no,” then they should agree with Newsday’s editorial that Santos should step aside even before taking the oath of office [“Disgraced Santos should step aside,” Opinion, Dec. 28]. A Santos defender said on TV, “Everyone deserves a second chance.” If true, shouldn’t the same reasoning also apply to the residents of the 3rd Congressional District in the form of a special election to fill what should become a vacant congressional seat?

— Chuck Cutolo, Westbury

George Santos was so casual in his admission of his “embellishments” as if he had just lied about his age. I have lived my life doing the right thing. I have worked with children of various ages and always taught them that lying is wrong. Why do so many politicians see nothing wrong with it?

And the more bizarre part is that many accept it. It is just so infuriating.

— Francine Bloch, Merrick

The question that begs to be answered with an investigation of its source is where George Santos obtained $700,000 to donate to his campaign when his financial statement showed meager income and assets. As we have learned, “Follow the money.”

— Paulette Frimet, Eastport